Eagle Bluff wildfire threatening Osoyoos still mapped at 1,495 hectares Tuesday morning

Photo: Don Urquhart The Eagle Bluff wildfire as seen from the central Osoyoos Monday.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still mapped at 1,495 hectares burning in Canada, as of a Tuesday morning update on the BC Wildfire incident page.

The wildfire sparked Saturday afternoon south of the border in Washington State, and became quickly exacerbated by winds driving it across the border towards Osoyoos.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated, and many more put on alert.

After a change in winds helped clear the skies Monday, mapping the fire became easier along with targeted aerial support. Priorities for BC Wildfire were stabilizing the eastern flank, which is the closest to the Town of Osoyoos, and structure protection.

Also on Monday, evacuation orders were eased. As of Tuesday morning, 192 properties are on evacuation order, down from the original 732. But 2,632 properties remain under evacuation alert,

A news release with further updates is expected at around 10 a.m. from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, and live update via the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre, featuring a BC Wildfire Service representative, is expected this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Information about evacuation alerts and orders, as well as resources for evacuees, can be found here.

Boaters are urged to minimize activity on Osoyoos Lake to support aerial firefighting activities.

The town remains under a local state of emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Castanet will have more updates throughout the day as the fire fight continues.