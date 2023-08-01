Eagle Bluff wildfire grows, but evacuation zone shrinks

UPDATE 2:10 p.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire remains out of control, and has grown to 3,044 hectares.

Despite that growth, about 1,600 properties are no longer under evacuation alert in the Osoyoos area. A number of evacuation orders were also lifted. An interactive map of the evacuation zones is here.

Shaelee Stearns, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says the majority of the growth has been on the west flank and the northwest corner of the fire. There was limited growth on the east flank, which is closest to Osoyoos.

A BCWS incident management team is getting set up today and will be integrating with similar teams working on the U.S. side of the border, where the fire started.

“This morning we had heavy equipment and wildfire personnel that started early and are working on a contingency line that will tie into Highway 3,” said Stearns.

“On top of that contingency line, we’re also working off of Highway 3 and moving westward into an old guard from a previous fire and looking to establish that in conjunction with it.”

A line locator is also scouting along the north flank for possible sites to bring in heavy equipment to establish guards. Structure protection teams are triaging properties and setting up equipment.

She adds that there are 50 wildland firefighters, 65 structure protection personnel, six helicopters and 10 pieces of heavy equipment assigned to the fire on Tuesday.

The weather forecast today is similar to yesterday, with the possibility of a wind shift the main concern.

“We’re mainly seeing north to northwest winds and then the shifts, we get to see south to southeast winds. So that will be something that crews will monitor and look for that shift later on throughout the day,” explains Stearns.

While she didn’t mention any specific incidents, Stearns reminded boaters to give firefighting aircraft plenty of room on Osoyoos Lake, and warned against flying drones anywhere near the fire zone.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff echoed the advice to boaters as she welcomed the news of evacuation orders and alerts being lifted for hundreds more properties.

“We are very happy today to have the positive changes announced to the orders and the alerts but we still have evacuation an order for the industrial park area of the Town of Osoyoos. Residents and businesses under evacuation order are reminded to continue to stay out of the area to allow crews to conduct operations safely,” said McKortoff.

She asked residents and businesses to observe water restrictions to ensure there is enough water for firefighting purposes.

McKortoff repeated the message that Osoyoos is still welcoming visitors, but to ‘know before you go’ by checking Destination Osoyoos.

Today’s live update is likely to be the last related to the state of local emergency declared over the weekend as the Eagle Bluff wildfire raced across the border and towards the community.

UPDATE 1:25 p.m.

More properties have been taken off evacuation order and evacuation alert in the Osoyoos area.

The changes were announced during the latest update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The number of properties under evacuation order in the Town of Osoyoos has dropped to 48, while in the RDOS it’s down to 143.

There’s also been a significant reduction in the area under evacuation alert. It has fallen to 487 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and 482 in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

The details are available through the RDOS interactive map.

Photo: RDOS The updated map showing areas under evacuation order and evacuation alert with the rescinded area shown in green.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is giving another update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire this afternoon.

Representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and the Town of Osoyoos will also be speaking.

On Monday, an evacuation order was lifted for several properties in and around Osoyoos. However, a large area is still under evacuation alert.

Photo: Don Urquhart View of the fire from Hwy. 3 at the Osoyoos Industrial Park at 11a.m.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is reminding residents in and around Osoyoos to obey evacuation orders or, if they choose to stay, to shelter-in-place to avoid interfering with fire crews doing their protective work.

Those choosing to remain in their homes should stay indoors, the EOC says, in order to allow BC Wildfire to take control of the situation.

For those returning home after some orders were lifted Monday, a "welcome back" package with important information is available online here.

In total, 192 properties in Electoral Areas A and B and the Town of Osoyoos remain on evacuation order, and a further 2,635 properties remain on alert.

The Emergency Support Services Centre is open again after being closed Monday. It is located at the Oliver Community Centre at 6359 Park Drive in Oliver.

Evacuated individuals can also register for support online here or call 250-486-1890.

The RDOS and BC Wildfire will be hosting a joint press conference, streamed live, at 1 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 9:40 a.m.

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is still mapped at 1,495 hectares burning in Canada, as of a Tuesday morning update on the BC Wildfire incident page.

The wildfire sparked Saturday afternoon south of the border in Washington State, and became quickly exacerbated by winds driving it across the border towards Osoyoos.

Hundreds of properties were evacuated, and many more put on alert.

After a change in winds helped clear the skies Monday, mapping the fire became easier along with targeted aerial support. Priorities for BC Wildfire were stabilizing the eastern flank, which is the closest to the Town of Osoyoos, and structure protection.

Also on Monday, evacuation orders were eased. As of Tuesday morning, 192 properties are on evacuation order, down from the original 732. But 2,632 properties remain under evacuation alert,

A news release with further updates is expected mid-morning from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, and live update via the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre, featuring a BC Wildfire Service representative, is expected this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Information about evacuation alerts and orders, as well as resources for evacuees, can be found here.

Boaters are urged to minimize activity on Osoyoos Lake to support aerial firefighting activities.

The town remains under a local state of emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Castanet will have more updates throughout the day as the fire fight continues.