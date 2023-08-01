Osoyoos' position as tourist centre not a factor in fire response

Photo: Don Urquhart Crews are working 24 hours a day on the Eagle Bluff wildfire. Photo shows the fire on the northeastern slope of Mount Kobau as at 5 p.m. Monday July 31.

Osoyoos is not getting preferential treatment in the Eagle Bluff wildfire because of its status as one of 14 Resort Municipalities in BC, says BC Wildfire Service.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Shaelee Stearns spoke to the Times Chronicle • Castanet on the sidelines of a barbeque for firefighters at Sunbowl Arena where she provided an update on efforts to battle the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

In response to a question around perceptions that the extent of the wildfire response might be due to Osoyoos' position as one of 14 officially designated Resort Municipalities in BC, Stearns referred to the structured response of BC Wildfire to every wildfire.

"It's definitely an interface area where wildland vegetation meets public population, buildings, houses, etc." This she says, makes it a top priority.

"We respond to fires on the list of priorities - human life and safety is always first and then you get into the property and environment and timber," she said.

As a tourist destination BC Wildfire will respond to the fire according to those priorities, she said. "It's a high-priority fire because it did pose a threat and places are still on [evacuation] order and that's definitely a factor that goes into it."

As for the current status of the fire Stearns says an initial attack crew as well as two officers and heavy equipment worked the fire last night along the eastern flank as well as structure protection crews responding in the Kilpoola area.

The operational shift ends at 7 p.m. and that's when the night shift begins.

"It's definitely still an evolving incident for sure," Stearns said. "It's good progress to see some of those evacuation orders changed and that's a reflection of the work we're seeing and the activity we're also seeing in certain parts of the east flank of the wildfire.

The changes in evacuation status are a "direct reflection of the conversation we've had with the regional district and local government."

She also clarified that the BC Wildfire Service only makes recommendations on evacuations and alerts based on the current and projected situation with the fire. After that, "it's up to the local government to decide what action they want to take."

In the coming days, BC Wildfire is expecting dry and windy conditions. Stearns noted that the wind was less intense on Monday compared to Sunday, "which has been beneficial for the crews and it's also a benefit when you start to see that humidity increase."

She said that while the incident management team is working to set up in Okanagan Falls, BC Wildfire has been stationing firefighters at motels and hotels in Osoyoos wherever they can get rooms. Some are also camping which Stearns says is the normal procedure to set up fire camps.

During the Nk'mip Creek wildfire of 2021, Oliver Airport became a staging ground and large fire camp.

Stearns also noted that a significant number of local and regional fire departments from across southern BC are also involved.

As part of the BC Wildfire Structure Protection Program, these fire departments are called upon during wildfire responses. She was unable to name the departments but said there were about 50 firefighters from multiple fire departments.

The Sunbowl Arena barbeque was organized by Junction 3 Coffee House and Queen of the South Charcuterie and has raised nearly $7,000 in support of providing firefighters with food and drinks.

