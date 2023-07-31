Forecast to help Osoyoos fire fight, push fire away from town

Photo: Sebastian Kanally The Eagle Bluff wildfire as seen from the Osoyoos Sun Bowl Arena parking lot Monday morning.

UPDATE: 9:50 a.m.

Skies are noticeably less smoky Monday in Osoyoos as compared to Sunday, which is great news for aerial support fighting the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service officer Shaelee Stearn said shifting weather patterns have cleared up visibility, which will allow pilots to better attack the blaze and to better map the area.

"We did see some growth yesterday on the western flank but due to the build visibility yesterday, we weren't able to quite get a new tracker on the fire yet, but that should be coming sometime today," Stearn said.

The fire on the Canadian side of the border is currently estimated at 1,450 hectares, as of an update just before 9 a.m.

In addition to the ongoing aerial fight, 50 personnel will be fighting the fire alongside heavy equipment. Overnight, the focus had been on spot fires on the eastern flank, closest to Osoyoos, a mandate that will continue.

"The main focus once again will be on that eastern flank, and we also have structure protection responding throughout the day as well," Stearn said.

About 700 properties in the area west of Osoyoos remain on evacuation order, while 2,000 more, including the entire town of Osoyoos, remain on evacuation alert at this time.

UPDATE: 9:30 a.m.

Winds will likely be a major factor in the battle to save Osoyoos from a raging wildfire, but the latest forecast offers some hope.

Environment Canada is calling for northwest winds through the day before gusts of 20 km/h ease late in the day.

The BC Wildfire Service says that will help push the nearly nine-square-kilometre Eagle Bluff wildfire away from Osoyoos, less than two days after flames sparked in Washington state raced across the Canada/U.S. border on Saturday evening.

About 700 properties in the area west of Osoyoos remain on evacuation order, while 2,000 more, including the entire town of Osoyoos, are on evacuation alert.

The wildfire service is reporting more than 350 active blazes around B.C., with just under 200 classified as out of control and 14 ranked as fires of note that are either highly visible or pose potential threats to public safety.

The fight to protect Osoyoos comes as the wildfire danger rating has fallen sharply in recent weeks because of rain and cooler weather in most areas of B.C., except the southern and southeast corners.

That prompted officials in the Prince George Fire Centre, representing the northeast quarter of the province, to announce plans to lift a campfire ban in that region, but the decision was reversed just a short time later.

"Upon further review and with the wildfire season being experienced in B.C., we have made the decision the Category 1 prohibition will remain in effect," the wildfire service said in a social media post on Sunday.

– The Canadian Press

Photo: Don Urquhart

ORIGINAL: 5:55 a.m.

The fire fight continues on the Eagle Bluff wildfire just south of Osoyoos as crews continued to work on the cross-border blaze overnight.

The BC Wildlife Service said an initial attack crew, heavy equipment and structure protection units were to work through the night, Sunday.

A total of 50 personnel, five helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the highly visible fire, backed by structure protection crews.

Meanwhile, the blaze has burned 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the U.S. border, and more than 2,000 hectares in Washington state.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 732 properties in Osoyoos along with evacuation alerts for 2,094 properties in RDOS Electoral Areas A, B and C.

Fire activity increased to Rank 3-5 on the west flank of the fire Sunday evening, with more vigorous surface fires and pockets of crown fire.

The South Okanagan town was blanketed in smoke from the blaze, but the skies have cleared by Monday morning.

Wildfire service crews will begin using the southern half of Keogan Park in Okanagan Falls as a camp today.

The ESS Reception Centre at the Oliver Community Centre is closed today. Residents under an Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 to be linked to ESS supports.

Boaters are urged to minimize activity on Osoyoos Lake to support aerial firefighting activities.

The town remains under a local state of emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

We'll have more updates throughout the day as the fire fight continues.