Fire fight continues on cross-border blaze dangerously close to Osoyoos

Photo: Don Urquhart

The fire fight continues on the Eagle Bluff wildfire just south of Osoyoos as crews continued to work on the cross-border blaze overnight.

The BC Wildlife Service said an initial attack crew, heavy equipment and structure protection units were to work through the night, Sunday.

A total of 50 personnel, five helicopters, and 11 pieces of heavy equipment are assigned to the highly visible fire, backed by structure protection crews.

Meanwhile, the blaze has burned 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the U.S. border, and more than 2,000 hectares in Washington state.

Evacuation orders remain in place for 732 properties in Osoyoos along with evacuation alerts for 2,094 properties in RDOS Electoral Areas A, B and C.

Fire activity increased to Rank 3-5 on the west flank of the fire Sunday evening, with more vigorous surface fires and pockets of crown fire.

The South Okanagan town was blanketed in smoke from the blaze.

Wildfire service crews will begin using the southern half of Keogan Park in Okanagan Falls as a camp today.

The ESS Reception Centre at the Oliver Community Centre will also reopen this morning. Residents under an Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 to be linked to ESS supports.

Boaters are urged to minimize activity on Osoyoos Lake to support aerial firefighting activities.

The town remains under a local state of emergency.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

We'll have more updates throughout the day as the fire fight continues.