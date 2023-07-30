Update on Eagle Bluff wildfire evacuations, state of emergency due Sunday morning

Photo: Contributed The Eagle Bluff wildfire burns towards Osoyoos on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre will be giving an update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire Sunday morning.

The Town of Osoyoos declared a State of Local Emergency late Saturday night as the fire crept closer to the community.

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew personnel remained on site of the wildfire overnight. They are on scene again Sunday.

BCWS, in its latest update issued at9:05 a.m., lists the fire as out of control and estimates the size at 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border. On the U.S. side of the border it’s estimated at near 2,025 hectares and remains 0% contained.

#EagleBluffFire last reported at 5,000+ acres and 0% containment in WA last night. Level 2 (get set) & 3 (go now!) Evac in place, see https://t.co/Km1lasca3y for more information, Red Cross shelter at Oroville HS. For BC updates see @BCGovFireInfo. More as it becomes available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2023

It is situated about four kilometres from Osoyoos.

BCWS initial attack crews, a helicopter, heavy equipment and structure protection personnel have been assigned to the fire.

An evacuation order remain in effect for more than 700 properties, with another 2.094 under evacuation alert in Osoyoos and the surrounding area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the Town of Osoyoos EOC issued an evacuation order for 732 properties in Electoral Area “A” and the Town of Osoyoos Saturday night. It covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

The evacuation alert includes:

Properties from the east side of Highway 97 and west side of Osoyoos Lake from the US Border

Properties east of Highway 3 and west of Highway 97 south of Road 20

Properties along Highway 3 to Similkameen River south of Sumac Road

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory, recommending against driving Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos. A detour is in effect via Highway 3A to Highway 97.

DriveBC is also reminding the public not to stop on highways to view or photograph wildfires.

If you are on an Evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

An ESS reception centre has been activated at the Oliver Community Centre located at 6359 Park Dr. in Oliver. Please visit the reception if you require supports. If you can stay with family or friends in the region, please do so.

Castanet will bring you the latest from the RDOS EOC update, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Photo: RDOS EOC