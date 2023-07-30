Eagle Bluff wildfire to be monitored through the night, evac order, alerts remain

Photo: Michelle Collins Fire fighting aircraft over Osoyoos on Sunday afternoon.

UPDATE: 9:06 p.m.

The BC Wildlife Service says crews will be actioning the blaze overnight.

"There will be an initial attack crew as well as two additional officers attending the incident as well. They will be supported by heavy equipment. There is also structure protection working throughout the night," said wildfire information officer Shaylee Stearns.

The evacuation order for 732 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and Electoral Area “A” remains in place.

Evacuation alerts still stand for 2,094 properties in Electoral Areas "A", "B", and "C".

UPDATE: 6:27 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Shaylee Stearns says fire activity has increased on the west flank of the Eagle Bluff fire near Osoyoos.

"We are seeing rank 3 to 5 activity on that end of the fire," she said.

"With rank 3, you are starting to see a moderately bigger surface fire, and then when you get into 4 and 5, you start to see highly or extremely vigorous surface fires with pockets of passive crown fire or active crown fire in certain portions of the fire."

"You are likely seeing all three of those around the western flank."

Stearns also tells Castanet that both Canada and the U.S. are coordinating their response to the wildfire.

"The Canadian incident commander and the American incident commander are working together and continuously communicating with one another on the response to this wildfire and collaborating where resources can be used."

Photo: BC Gov

UPDATE 6 p.m.

The wind in Osoyoos has slowed, causing a rapid degradation of local air quality.

A deep orange haze hangs over the community while some report ash is falling from the sky.

The Osoyoos weather station is reporting north-northwest winds of just 5 km/h. Increased wind of south 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this evening remains in the forecast.

There has been a small uptick in fire activity in some areas, but overall, the blaze remains far calmer than Saturday evening.

All evacuation alerts and orders remain in place.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

No changes have been announced in the latest update from the Town of Osoyoos EOC and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) regarding the evacuation order for 732 properties in Electoral Area "A" and the Town of Osoyoos due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

Similarly, no changes have been announced for evacuations in areas "A," "B," and "C," and the Town of Osoyoos, which were previously announced and affected 2,094 properties.

The Town of Osoyoos has extended its thanks to the Osoyoos Golf Club and Desert Park for working with the Town of Osoyoos to irrigate their facilities with effluent (non-potable) water.

"We also want to encourage our residents and businesses to conserve water. We need to ensure there is water available for those who need it and for fire suppression."

Because some town-owned parks and facilities are not on the Town's domestic water system and have their own water sources, they do not affect the Town's reservoir levels. "We want to thank everyone for their continued support as we all work together to ensure that we have water available," the town said.

The ESS Reception Centre, activated at the Oliver Community Centre located at 6359 Park Dr. in Oliver, will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Approximately 132 individuals registered at the Oliver Reception Centre as of noon on Sunday, July 30.

Unless there are more homes evacuated or a need to stay open, the Reception Centre is currently not scheduled to reopen on Monday, July 31, 2023. Residents under an Evacuation Order can call 250-486-1890 to be linked to ESS supports.

The southern half of Keogan Park in Okanagan Falls (Electoral Area 'D') will be used as a camp for BC Wildfire starting Monday, July 31. Park users will be restricted to the northern portion of the park.

If you are in an area under an Evacuation Alert and have animals or livestock and are unable to find a location to relocate them, contact ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) for assistance: 250-809-7152. ALERT is presently supporting 21 horses, three cats, and two alpacas. They are also providing food and cat litter for evacuees.

The RDOS and Town of Osoyoos are reminding everyone that watercraft can create safety issues for helicopters and planes accessing water from lakes.

Drones are not permitted to be flown near an active wildfire as they pose a risk to low-flying aircraft. Residents and visitors are asked to be aware and not interfere with firefighting efforts.

Area residents are encouraged to register for routine and emergency notifications via email, text, or telephone. The RDOS has an alert system called Voyent Alert! which can be activated through registration on the RDOS website: rdos.bc.ca

For further information, please call the EOC at 250-490-4225. In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

Meanwhile, in Washington State, the Northwest Washington Interagency Incident Management Team has updated their actions on the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The US portion of the fire is burning 1.2 km west of the town of Oroville, WA, and has claimed three primary structures and one secondary structure.

The initial attack effort of July 29 is now being augmented by resources arriving from out of the area, including the Prineville Hot Shots, engines, and various additional air assets, the update said. A total of 250 personnel are working on the fire.

"Managers are engaging in a full suppression strategy and have substantial portions of bulldozer line around accessible parts of the fire perimeter," said Shane Robson, Incident Commander.

"Suppression efforts will be executed throughout the day, and activities will continue overnight as safety considerations for firefighters allow."

The weather over the next 24 hours is expected to see highs of 32°C and overnight lows of 10-15°C.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Washington Department of Natural Resources fire investigators and the Okanagan County Sheriff.

Photo: Don Urquhart A tanker drops a load of fire retardent on the northeastern flank of Mount Kobau.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

BC Wildfire says the Eagle Bluff fire has lost some its intensity with the fire now displaying Rank 2 category down from last night's Rank 4. Rank 2 means the fire is a surface fire which moves more slowly.

Shaelee Stearns BC Wildfire Information Officer said changing wind patterns last night, cooler weather and higher humidity are also aiding in the fire fight.

"The cooler temperatures and lower relative humidity that comes from that, is helping the firefighters."

Today firefighters are concentrating on the eastern flank of the fire with crews on the ground being supported by aerial resources and heavy equipment.

There are currently 50 firefighters on the ground up from 25 last night. Four initial attack teams began fighting the fire last night.

Today firefighters will undertake small hand ignitions in support of fire guards that have been built.

A structural protection specialist from BC Wildfire will be going into Kilpoola area to triage and determine what work needs to be undertaken by structural protection crews.

Currently there are 50 personel, 11 pieces of heavy equipment and five helicopters working the fire according to Stearns. She added that air tankers are will be used as necessary.

She noted that before the fire crossed the border Saturday evening a BC Wildfire officer and helicopter were surveying its development.

"It was a very wind driven fire, and that pushed it up over the border," she said adding that a wind driven fire dries out fuel ahead of it creating the rapid movement.

The fire grew rapidly from its first estimate of 200 hectares to 800 hectares which is the currently available size estimate.

At some point in the night the wind changed direction but Stearns says she is not aware of the timing of that.

She added that this helped dampen the fire because the fire then has only largely spent fuel to burn. "Turning back on itself it helps minimize the growth because of spent fuel."

"It may not have been wind alone, cooling temperatures, rising humidity and recoveries made last night could also be factors," she said.

Today's forecast is for even stronger winds this afternoon and this is something the firefighters will be paying close attention too.

She said that although she has not heard of any instances of boaters obstructing air craft on the Osoyoos Lake, she reminded boaters to stay clear for their own safety and that of the air crew.

She noted that "hinder their operations also puts crew on the ground at risk because they may not get the water drops they need because boats are interfering."

Photo: Don Urquhart Boaters are reminded to stay clear of aircraft using the lake for water collection.

An incident management team has been requested for this "Fire of Note" and will be setting up camp in Okanagan Falls which will also house firefighters.

There is no change to the evacuation alerts and orders.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff said: "We would like to express our sympathies to all of our residents impacted by the wildfires, and we thank all our residents and visitors for their cooperation and continued support."

She also urged people to "stay off the lake" and restrict their water usage.

"We understand the frustration of residence about limiting water usage. However, we're asking residents to refrain from irrigating the lawn and reduce water consumption in order to save water for fighter fighting purposes.

The RDOS and Town of Osoyoos will release an information update at 4 p.m. Sunday July 30.

Erick Thompson, RDOS Communications Supervisor said both border crossings - Osoyoos and Nighthawk - are both open, but he cautioned to be aware of rapidly changing situations.

Photo: Don Urquhart A helicopter bucketing operation on the northeastern flank of Mount Kobau.

RDOS EOC

UPDATE 12:55 p.m

The RDOS Emergency Operations Centre is holding a live update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire and the local state of emergency.

Photo: Michelle Collins An air tanker drips fire retardant on the Eagle Bluff wildfire near Osoyoos on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says an additional 50 personnel are working the Eagle Bluff fire today.

Air tankers have been dropping fire retardant since earlier in the day. Heavy equipment and structure protection crews are also on the scene.

BCWS says are working along the east flank of the fire with support from aerial resources. Crews will be conducting small-scale hand ignitions along the eastern flank to tie into the machine guard that heavy equipment has been working on.

Structure protection crews are in Kilpoola assessing the area and triaging structure protection needs.

Photo: RZR The Eagle Bluff wildfire burns towards Osoyoos on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

UPDATE 12:20 p.m.

The Town of Osoyoos is asking people to please stay out of the fire zone as the BC Wildfire Service and structural protection units fight the wildfire currently burning to the west of the community.

It’s also requesting that lake users minimize their activities on the water to support firefighting activities in the area.

Officials will have more to say during the 1 p.m. live update by the Emergency Operations Centre.

UPDATE 11:15 a.m.

The Town of Osoyoos EOC and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) have not announced any new changes to evacuation notices from the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The two will host a live video update on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.

The evacuation order for 732 properties in the Town of Osoyoos and Electoral Area “A” due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire (K52318) continues. It covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

Evacuation alerts still stand for 2,094 properties in Electoral Area "A", "B" and "C" and the Town of Osoyoos, effective Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:30 pm due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire (K52318).

The EOC says 52 families had registered at the Oliver Reception Centre as of 8 a.m. Sunday.

Castanet will carry the live EOC update at 1 p.m. or you can watch it through the RDOS YouTube channel.

ORIGINAL 9:08 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre will be giving an update on the Eagle Bluff wildfire Sunday morning.

The Town of Osoyoos declared a State of Local Emergency late Saturday night as the fire crept closer to the community.

BC Wildfire Service initial attack crew personnel remained on site of the wildfire overnight. They are on scene again Sunday.

BCWS, in its latest update issued at9:05 a.m., lists the fire as out of control and estimates the size at 885 hectares on the Canadian side of the border. On the U.S. side of the border it’s estimated at near 2,025 hectares and remains 0% contained.

#EagleBluffFire last reported at 5,000+ acres and 0% containment in WA last night. Level 2 (get set) & 3 (go now!) Evac in place, see https://t.co/Km1lasca3y for more information, Red Cross shelter at Oroville HS. For BC updates see @BCGovFireInfo. More as it becomes available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2023

It is situated about four kilometres from Osoyoos.

BCWS initial attack crews, a helicopter, heavy equipment and structure protection personnel have been assigned to the fire.

An evacuation order remain in effect for more than 700 properties, with another 2.094 under evacuation alert in Osoyoos and the surrounding area.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the Town of Osoyoos EOC issued an evacuation order for 732 properties in Electoral Area “A” and the Town of Osoyoos Saturday night. It covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

The evacuation alert includes:

Properties from the east side of Highway 97 and west side of Osoyoos Lake from the US Border

Properties east of Highway 3 and west of Highway 97 south of Road 20

Properties along Highway 3 to Similkameen River south of Sumac Road

DriveBC has issued a travel advisory, recommending against driving Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos. A detour is in effect via Highway 3A to Highway 97.

DriveBC is also reminding the public not to stop on highways to view or photograph wildfires.

If you are on an Evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

An ESS reception centre has been activated at the Oliver Community Centre located at 6359 Park Dr. in Oliver. Please visit the reception if you require supports. If you can stay with family or friends in the region, please do so.

Castanet will bring you the latest from the RDOS EOC update, scheduled for 10 a.m.

Photo: RDOS EOC