Reader photos: Eagle Bluff wildfire crosses border, threatens Osoyoos

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is estimated to be 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and as of 11 p.m. Saturday, was burning about four kilometres from Osoyoos.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued evacuation orders for hundreds of properties. The town has declared a local state of emergency.

BC Wildfire Service said initial attack crews, structure protection personnel and heavy equipment are responding to the wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to respond to the Eagle Bluff (K52318) wildfire. This wildfire has been re-named in our coordination with the US Forest Service to match their initial incident name, previously it was referred to as the Lone Pine Creek wildfire. #Osoyoos pic.twitter.com/SRye1CR09x — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2023

