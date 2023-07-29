219032
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Reader photos: Eagle Bluff wildfire crosses border, threatens Osoyoos

Your pics: Osoyoos wildfire

- | Story: 439267

The Eagle Bluff wildfire is estimated to be 200 hectares in size on the Canadian side of the border and as of 11 p.m. Saturday, was burning about four kilometres from Osoyoos.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Town of Osoyoos issued evacuation orders for hundreds of properties. The town has declared a local state of emergency.

BC Wildfire Service said initial attack crews, structure protection personnel and heavy equipment are responding to the wildfire.

These are some reader-submitted photos of the wildfire.

Send your photos and videos to [email protected]

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

217748