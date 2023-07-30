Osoyoos declares State of Emergency, evacuation orders issued over Eagle Bluff wildfire

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

UPDATE 7:50 a.m.

DriveBC is advising motorists to avoid Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

A travel advisory in effect and travel on the route is not recommend. A detour is in effect via Highway 3A to Highway 97.



DriveBC is also reminding the public not to stop on highways to view or photograph wildfires.

UPDATE 6:32 a.m.

An evacuation order remains in effect Sunday morning for more than 700 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) and the Town of Osoyoos EOC issued an evacuation order for 732 properties in Electoral Area “A” and the Town of Osoyoos. It covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 3, west and north along Highway 3.

If you are on an Evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from your home due to an emergency, please self-register for ESS. Evacuee Registration & Assistance (ERA): ess.gov.bc.ca

An ESS reception centre has been activated at the Oliver Community Centre located at 6359 Park Dr. in Oliver. Please visit the reception if you require supports. If you can stay with family or friends in the region, please do so.

The next update from Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. Photo: RDOSEOC An evacuation order was issued for 732 properties near the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

UPDATE: 12:10 a.m.

The Regional District and the Town of Osoyoos have issued an Evacuation ALERT for 2,094 properties in Electoral Area "A", "B" and "C" and the Town of Osoyoos, effective Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. due to the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

The following areas are impacted:

• Properties from the east side of Highway 97 and west side of Osoyoos Lake from the US Border

• Properties east of Highway 3 and west of Highway 97 south of Road 20

• Properties along Highway 3 to Similkameen River south of Sumac Road

An Evacuation ALERT has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary.

Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

Don Urquhart

UPDATE: 11:14 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has adopted the name Eagle Bluff wildfire which the US has been using in reference to the fire now threatening Osoyoos. The fire had been given an initial incident name of Lone Pine Creek.

Photo: Don Urquhart The wildfire on Mount Kobau, in front is the Osoyoos Industrial Park.

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m.

The Town of Osoyoos has declared a State of Local Emergency due to the Lone Pine Creek Wildfire.

The Town has established an Emergency Operations Centre and is working with the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen.



The Oliver Reception Centre in response to the evacuations in Osoyoos is at the Community Centre / Oliver Parks and Recreation.

The address is 6359 Park Drive, Oliver, BC, V0H 1T0.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

An Evacuation Order has been issued by Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos to protect the health, safety and welfare of people or to limit damage to property due to the threat of a wildfire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

• The Orders covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Hwy #97 and Hwy #3, west and north along Hwy #3

Members of the RCMP and other agencies under the direction of RCMP will be expediting this action.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:28 p.m.

The Lone Pine Creek wildfire has officially crossed the border from Oroville, Washington USA into Canada.

According to Melanie Bibeau, an information officer from the Kamloops Fire Centre, the fire has already burned though hectares in the hundreds.

“This fire is the Lone Pine Creek wildfire currently estimated to be 200 hectares in size [on the Canadian side of the border]. And we have initial attack personnel who will be on scene overnight tonight. Additionally, we have structure protection personnel, as well as heavy equipment who have been assigned to the fire.”

More than 700 properties in the Town of Osoyoos remain on Evacuation Alert.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.

The Town of Osoyoos is asking residents to reduce water usage due to the Lone Pine Creek Wildfire.

The Town of Osoyoos says, "Please do not irrigate your lawns at this time. The Town of Osoyoos needs to ensure the Town's reservoirs are available for the fire department."

The wildfire continues to burn at a rapid rate, already over 2,500 hectares in size.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 8:26 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos due to the threat of the Lone Pine Creek Wildfire.

Due to the potential danger to life and health, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Town of Osoyoos has issued the alert.

The alert covers the area north of the Canada and USA border to the intersection of Hwy 97 and Hwy 3 west and north along Hwy 3.

This includes 732 properties in the town of Osoyoos.

This alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate if found necessary.

UPDATE 6:57 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has activated its regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and said they are working with the Town of Osoyoos to support BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service is calling the blaze the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, while U.S. agencies are calling it the Eagle Bluff fire.

It is burning about five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos and the Canada/U.S. border.

One BCWS officer and a helicopter are assessing the fire, which is being attacked by U.S. fire crews and aircraft.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of the U.S. border and Osoyoos is roughly 1,000 hectares in size, according to U.S. data.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire has a "moderate" risk of growth.

The blaze is visible from one of the state's wildfire-watch webcams. Watch a live feed here.

#EagleBluffFire 2,500 acres just SW of Oroville in Okanogan County, fire pushing north to Canada. 15 aircraft on fire or inbound, Type 3 team ordered. Level 1&2 evac advisories, for more see incident page on https://t.co/W8IShjG5J2

First image from @Pano_AI #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/0vs1v16VpU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2023

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has an officer and a helicopter assessing a fire flaring up in the United States just south of the Osoyoos border crossing.

"They are responding down there and assessing if there are any objectives that we might have," fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said.

Heavy smoke from the fire reported south of the border has made its way up the Okanagan Valley, adding a haze.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a post that the wildfire is burning on a hillside west of Oroville, Wash., currently 13.5 kilometres from the border. It has resulted in evacuation alerts to the south of Oroville.

The fire is being actioned by US Wildfire aerial crews.

"We will keep you posted with further information as we receive it," the fire department added.

"Be safe, be diligent."

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Lone Pine Creek wildfire (K52318), located approximately 5km southwest of Osoyoos. The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States Border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident. pic.twitter.com/kbhtx6cRG2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2023

Photo: Karen Goodfellow

ORIGINAL: 4:10 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department has shared that they are aware of smoke starting to rise in the area, which is from the fire that has been reported south of the border.

"Strong winds have started to increase the level of smoke in the air in town. Residents should be aware that there is no fire in our local area at this time," they said in their post.

Multiple photos have been shared on Oliver and Osoyoos local Facebook groups with the expanding smoke.

Times Chronicle Editor Don Urquhart grabbed a picture of the growing plume from 103rd street just outside Osoyoos.

Oliver Fire Department crews said they will continue to monitor the situation to the south.

Photo: Karen Goodfellow