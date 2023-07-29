Heavy smoke seen from Oliver and Osoyoos coming from fire reported south of the border

Photo: Don Urquhart

The Oliver Fire Department has shared that they are aware of smoke starting to rise in the area, which is from the fire that has been reported south of the border.

"Strong winds have started to increase the level of smoke in the air in town. Residents should be aware that there is no fire in our local area at this time," they said in their post.

Multiple photos have been shared on Oliver and Osoyoos local Facebook groups with the expanding smoke.

Times Chronicle Editor Don Urquhart grabbed a picture of the growing plume from 103rd street just outside Osoyoos.

Oliver Fire Department crews said they will continue to monitor the situation to the south.

Photo: Karen Goodfellow