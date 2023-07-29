Heavy smoke blowing into Okanagan from U.S. wildfire

Photo: Don Urquhart

UPDATE 6:57 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has activated its regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and said they are working with the Town of Osoyoos to support BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service is calling the blaze the Lone Pine Creek wildfire, while U.S. agencies are calling it the Eagle Bluff fire.

It is burning about five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos and the Canada/U.S. border.

One BCWS officer and a helicopter are assessing the fire, which is being attacked by U.S. fire crews and aircraft.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

A wildfire burning south of the U.S. border and Osoyoos is roughly 1,000 hectares in size, according to U.S. data.

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources says the fire has a "moderate" risk of growth.

The blaze is visible from one of the state's wildfire-watch webcams. Watch a live feed here.

#EagleBluffFire 2,500 acres just SW of Oroville in Okanogan County, fire pushing north to Canada. 15 aircraft on fire or inbound, Type 3 team ordered. Level 1&2 evac advisories, for more see incident page on https://t.co/W8IShjG5J2

First image from @Pano_AI #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/0vs1v16VpU — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 30, 2023

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has an officer and a helicopter assessing a fire flaring up in the United States just south of the Osoyoos border crossing.

"They are responding down there and assessing if there are any objectives that we might have," fire information officer Shaelee Stearns said.

Heavy smoke from the fire reported south of the border has made its way up the Okanagan Valley, adding a haze.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said in a post that the wildfire is burning on a hillside west of Oroville, Wash., currently 13.5 kilometres from the border. It has resulted in evacuation alerts to the south of Oroville.

The fire is being actioned by US Wildfire aerial crews.

"We will keep you posted with further information as we receive it," the fire department added.

"Be safe, be diligent."

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to the Lone Pine Creek wildfire (K52318), located approximately 5km southwest of Osoyoos. The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States Border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident. pic.twitter.com/kbhtx6cRG2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2023

Photo: Karen Goodfellow

ORIGINAL: 4:10 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department has shared that they are aware of smoke starting to rise in the area, which is from the fire that has been reported south of the border.

"Strong winds have started to increase the level of smoke in the air in town. Residents should be aware that there is no fire in our local area at this time," they said in their post.

Multiple photos have been shared on Oliver and Osoyoos local Facebook groups with the expanding smoke.

Times Chronicle Editor Don Urquhart grabbed a picture of the growing plume from 103rd street just outside Osoyoos.

Oliver Fire Department crews said they will continue to monitor the situation to the south.

Photo: Karen Goodfellow