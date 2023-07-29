Missing man's family arrives from Mexico

Photo: RCMP Police and family concerned for health and well being of Carlos Aranda Burgoin.

In an update on the 30-year old Mexican national who has been missing since July 7, Osoyoos RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Jason Bayda told the Times Chronicle that there is no connection between the missing individual and an ongoing murder investigation.

The shooting of a 29 year old man employed at a local vineyard on Ryegrass Rd. on July 19 prompted a raid on a cottage in Oliver where a man was arrested and subsequently charged with second degree murder.



Meanwhile, police remain very concerned for the health and well being of Carlos Aranda Burgoin.

Bayda confirmed that Burgoin’s family arrived in Osoyoos last week from Mexico and met with the RCMP’s primary investigator as well as others in town.

“They did their own follow up and searches similar to where we searched, basically the last known area and surrounding areas and came up with nothing unfortunately,” Bayda said. The investigation continues, he added.

He is described as a Hispanic male, age 30, 178 cm (5 ft 10 in), 68 kg (150 lbs), brown hair and beard, brown eyes, mole on neck and was last seen wearing grey pants, green and black hoodie and black runners.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on either case to contact their local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).