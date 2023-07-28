American golf championship held in Oliver a hole in one

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Team Hawaii happily parading their flag.

Over 50 of North America's best youth golfers from Canada, the United States and Mexico all competed this week at the International Girls Junior Golf Tournament at Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

Team Hawaii, who put together an impressive showing with a three round result of 13 over par was crowned champion. Coming in second place was Team California at 25 over, and third place was Team Washington at 36 over par.

The closing ceremony took place on July 27, and saw all 18 teams parade their flag into a large circle representing the unity of all the nations following the teams final round of golf.

This is the first time in 18 years that the tournament has been hosted by the Canadian Junior Golf Association (CJGA) here on BC soil.

Tyler Torrieri, Director of Tour Operations with the Canadian Junior Golf Association, explained that “ I just got lucky that it's here when I'm running it.”

He continued to explain that “it's unbelievable, it's tough to put into words. It's a lot of work for sure, but it was amazing to see all the girls here. Especially the girls from Hawaii and Mexico, the girls that traveled so far and for them to play this well the whole week even in the crazy conditions that they had. It was pretty incredible.”

Team Hawaii not only won the team award, but the individual award for the best performance also went to a member of their team, Kara Kaneshiro from Honolulu, Hawaii, who shot an impressive three day total of two over par.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

When asked how the team pulled off the best performance of the tournament, Team Hawaii commented that “we survived, it was tough, we all started bad and finished good, we got the job done.”

Kaneshiro explained her strategy which helped with her stellar performance, “fairways, greens, one or two putts,” she laughed.

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Kara Kaneshiro from Honolulu, Hawaii, who shot an impressive three day total of two over par wining the individual best performance.

“It's beautiful but a really difficult course. It really tested us. It's very narrow, the greens, pin placement, the wind, and it made us think a lot. You have to be a little more strategic here,” the team commented.

Torrieri, who is from Ontario also commented on the beautiful Nk’Mip course that, “this course is top notch. Top five per cent for sure . . . it's always in mint condition, the people here are just phenomenal, it also doesn't hurt when there are mountains all around you, you don't get that much in Ontario.”

Torrieri explained that it took a lot of effort and a long time to plan this tournament. They started organizing the tournament on June 15 of last year. Taking over 13 months to put it all together.

Next year the tournament will be in Utah, and Torrieri said he was happy that the tournament is over and went so well and he will be captaining the BC team next year.

One of the top awards that is given out in this tournament is the Joan Teats international team award, which was presented to Northern Nevada. The award was created in 2014 and is given out to the team that exhibits leadership, sportsmanship, honesty, respect and friendship.