Osoyoos Desert Centre asking for public help tracking wildlife fatalities

Photo: Osoyoos Desert Centre

The Osoyoos Desert Centre is launching a citizen science project to monitor road mortality of wildlife around its site, asking for help from locals to obtain a better understanding of "road ecology" in the area.

“As more and more natural spaces are fragmented due to residential development and road construction, animal mortality on roadways is increasing,” said Osoyoos Desert Centre manager Joni Reimer, in a press release issued Thursday.

“The information collected here will be extremely helpful in learning more about how we can protect wildlife in our area.”

The program comes with the support of Parks Canada and Raccoopack Media. Those organizations helped the centre develop an app to record and track wildlife strikes and mortalities near the centre.

Volunteering as a citizen scientist will involve walking the length of 146th Avenue on both sides once a week and recording findings on the app.

Volunteers can work in pairs with one person on each side of the road. They must have a smart phone and a data plan in order to successfully complete their duties. Training and visibility vests will be provided.

Anyone interested in joining the program as a citizen scientist is asked to contact Joni Reimer at [email protected].