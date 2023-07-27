Three centuries of life celebrated at Mariposa Gardens

Photo: Don Urquhart Each a century of experience - (left to right) Jean Burt, Larry Sepha and Doris Meyer.

It was a triple 100th birthday celebration last week at Mariposa Gardens Retirement and Care Community as three centenarians were celebrated with live music, cake and quite a few laughs.

Doris Meyer, Larry Sepha and Jean Burt all crossed that major milestone recently and the Times Chronicle was invited to the celebration.

Speaking to Doris she laughs when asked how she feels about turning 100, saying: “I never thought I would do that but all of a sudden there you are!

When I suggest that she must have seen a lot of things in her 100 years she says, without even a split second flitting by, “oh yes, I went through the hungry ‘30s that was something I remember really well.

“But otherwise I’ve been fairly lucky I guess compared to a lot of people. You look back and it doesn’t seem that long,” she says.

After growing up in Alberta she came to Hedley where she spent most of her life. “When I went there, it was a boomtown and now it’s just a pretty town,” she says of Hedley where mining is only a faint memory.

“It has a good climate, good people, and good clean water, something we miss here,” she chuckles adding “I’m probably not supposed to say that.”

Photo: Don Urquhart Staff and residents celebrated the birthday trio with live music and cake.

For Larry the secret to a long life is, “live well, everything in good proportion, in moderation”. And he adds another factor that, like Doris, “we come from the Prairies”.

Larry has been in BC for about 70 years, having arrived here after serving in the military. He spent nearly 30 years in Vancouver before coming to the Okanagan.

Asking the same question to Jean Burt she replies: “I just think it’s an amazing I never intended it.” When asked what her secret to a long life is she replies: “I guess the good Lord doesn’t want me,” she laughs.

To keep in shape Jean walks up and down one of the facility’s ramps - four times up and four times down each day. “She’s in the best shape of all of us,” chimes in Larry.

Jean was a well-known artist in Osoyoos for her paintings, pottery and sculptures and one of the founding members of the Artists on Main collective. She no longer creates artwork due to failing eyesight.