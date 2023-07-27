The story of the Ditch canal arrives at the Oliver Museum

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

The Oliver museum unveiled its new exhibit that tells the story of the Ditch canal’s history of transforming the desert from dryland to farmland.

“Watering the desert: Oliver’s transformation from dry land to farmland” is the museum’s newest temporary exhibit which includes all kinds of information boards and interesting artifacts from this tremendous feat of engineering.

The idea for the canal, that would run 40 km from McIntyre Bluff (n?aylintn “nye-lin-tin”) to the United States border for the purpose of the Southern Okanagan Lands Project (SOLP), was introduced by John Oliver, the BC premier from 1918-1927.

Janell Lancaster, Curator at the Oliver & District Heritage Museum and Archives, was responsible for putting together the exhibit which sits on the main floor inside the Oliver & District Museum.

“The focus is the building of the ditch, how that lead to orchards and vineyards, and tourism,” Lancaster explained. “I wove it through the best I could,” noting that there is so much that couldn’t be included because of space concerns in the museum.

“It feels good, I feel accomplished I guess . . . I would love a bigger space to be honest, but considering the space I think it is pretty good, and I did the best I could with the space,” Lancaster commented.

Scattered within the cases of the exhibit are all sorts of fascinating objects in the project’s history, such as fruit measuring tools and testing gauge, maps and plans for the canal, information boards and large canvas pictures depicting the history. On display in the corner of the exhibit is a large old fruit press.

This was Lancaster’s first exhibit she curated. She explained that she worked a lot on angles and designing how people would peruse the exhibit. It has a beginning and you continue along the “u” shaped exhibit, but Lancaster does explain that you can start anywhere and navigate through.

Lancaster also explained that “the workers who did it deserve so much credit, like the soldiers, immigrants and everyone who did the manual labour to make the ditch, and how that inspired people to come and farm. A lot of people came here afterwards.”

Aside from the incredible feat of engineering, design, and mobilization of labour on the project, Lancaster explained that the social history of the life of the canal is a fascinating topic. There were multiple ditch camps along the route of the canal. “They were kind of like logging towns, very rough and tumble” she described them as.

“The actual life in the work camps, we don’t have too much in our archives about that, we have some cool photos and stuff, names of people . . . There was the community centre, basic amenities, to be a fly on the wall that would be cool”.

Lancaster’s hope is that this exhibit gets people asking questions and becoming more interested in the history of the town. She is there for anyone to ask questions while looking at the exhibit.

The Oliver & District Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is located at 474 School Ave, Oliver.