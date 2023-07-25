Oliver fire department douse early morning brush fire

Photo: Sebastian Kanally

Early Monday morning the Oliver Fire Department doused a small brush fire on the north end of Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, possibly caused by carelessness.

Rob Graham, spokesperson with the Oliver Fire Department explained that they suspect the fire was started by discarded "smoking materials" that may have ignited materials at one of the RV parks on that end of the lake, but clarified that they can't be 100 per cent sure.

The fire around 3:45 a.m. on July 24 was approximately 3 metres (10 ft.) by 3 metres (10 ft.) and ended up travelling and catching a nearby willow tree on fire.

Graham noted that the fire was not substantial and was “taken care of pretty quickly." The fire department was on scene for about an hour to ensure the fire was out.

He explained that they have to be extra attentive to tree fires.

“Sometimes you can't tell if they are a hollow tree and they will smoulder inside for quite some time.”

Graham warned that people should “just be aware, don't put them [smoking materials] into plastic containers, I can't say that's the case, but be aware of where you are disposing of your smoking materials.”