Osoyoos CAO keeps public in loop on music, lagoon, and bylaws

Photo: Don Urquhart

In his report to Osoyoos town council at their July 11 meeting, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Rod Risling touched on several issues that have recently become hot topics of community conversation, from the ongoing work at the town’s failed sewer lagoon to parking bylaws that have confused some residents.

Music in the Park

A last minute change of venue for June 30’s Music in the Park concert featuring Damn Chandelier, which had to be moved from the Gyro Park bandshell to Sonora Centre due to weather, stirred up some public discontent that Risling felt it was important to address.

“There were some negative comments out there as far as the change, and just so that [commenters] know, the organizer doesn’t actually make that call,” said Risling. “It’s up to the performers, who requested it due to the potential for rain and obviously the potential that it could do damage to their very expensive equipment.”

The music in the park website notes that any changes to a concert due to weather will be announced on Fridays by 4 p.m., and Risling asks for the public’s patience and understanding if future concerts need to be relocated.

Pondering parking

Regarding the two-hour parking limit in downtown Osoyoos, Risling explained that it is not a new bylaw, but officers have recently begun enforcing the limit more stringently due to multiple requests and complaints submitted by local business owners. Bylaw officers have also been cracking down on unleashed dogs in local parts as they continue to be a major concern.

For anyone who may have noticed the odour issues from the town’s failed sewer lagoon worsening recently, Risling pointed to the fact that the lagoon’s aerator had to be shut off for specific tests to be run. He said that the town has introduced new chemicals to try and mitigate the issue, but some smell will still remain until their work is completed.

Drought ongoing

Finally, with reservoirs still very low and drought conditions worsening across many areas of the province, Risling reminded everyone that water restrictions are still in place and may be for quite awhile.

Osoyoos is currently at stage two restrictions according to the Town of Osoyoos website, which allows for once-per-week watering on Saturdays for even-numbered addresses and Sundays for odd-numbered addresses.

More detailed information on water restrictions and details on the town’s ticketable bylaw offences can always be found at osoyoos.ca.