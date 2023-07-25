Hwy. 3 head-on collision caused by driver falling asleep

Photo: Don Urquhart An ambulance heading from crash site on Highway 3 east of Osoyoos Wednesday July 19.

A 51-year-old Alberta man is dead after a head-on collision last week on Hwy. 3 around 22 kilometres east of Osoyoos, which closed the highway for over two hours.

The incident took place on July 19 at 2:49 p.m. with DriveBC reporting the crash was between Nine Mile Place Road and Wagon Wheel Road.

The deceased individual from Edmonton was the sole occupant of a westbound vehicle, according to Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP detachment commander.

A witness stated that it appeared the driver had fallen asleep before crossing the centreline and colliding with an eastbound vehicle.

The male driver of the eastbound vehicle is from Nelson and escaped with only minor injuries but was taken to hospital for further assessment, according to Bayda.

The highway was closed for over two hours, shifting to alternating one-way traffic, by which time a long tail-back had formed in both directions.