Residents of Osoyoos rural water districts reminded to still boil

Photo: Town of Osoyoos

Osoyoos' Operational Services department is reminding residents of Rural Water Districts 8 & 9 that a boil water advisory exists for properties on the northwestern side of Osoyoos Lake as indicated in the map.

The town notes that for residents who received a letter detailing the boil water notice in April 2023, it is still in effect.

Any changes to this status will be communicated by letter to users when it is lifted, the town said.

The agricultural irrigation district receives its water supply directly from the lake with limited treatment during this time with the town saying the advisory is to "mitigate the risk of potential bacteria".

Any questions can be directed to Operational Services at 250.495.6213.