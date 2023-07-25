Damage to Dairy Queen in Oliver caused by out-of-control pickup truck

Photo: Ammie Doggett photo The stair structure that was torn off the Dairy Queen by a pickup truck.

In between blizzards, the Dairy Queen in Oliver faced a different kind of calamity on Monday night when a pickup truck drove over the curb, tore a staircase off the building and ended up in the parking lot against a cement ramp.

A 47-year-old resident of Oliver, driving a white 2018 GMC Sierra with an Alberta plate suffered a medical emergency while driving and resulted in damage to the Dairy Queen property. No pedestrians or other vehicles were hit.

The pickup truck hit the staircase on the south end of the building that goes up to the apartments above the business.

By the time the Oliver Fire Department and RCMP arrived on scene Emergency Health Services was on scene and dealing with the driver of the pickup truck.

Sgt. Don Wrigglesworth, Oliver RCMP detachment commander, commented that an “investigation with witness statements and speaking to the driver deems that alcohol was not a factor, it appears it was a medical situation.”

It was reported that the vehicle was very close to pedestrians and a couple young kids who were able to get themselves out of harm's way from the vehicle and the stairs falling.

Rob Graham, public relations member with the Oliver Fire Department explained that “had it been a really busy night and more pedestrians in the street we could have been dealing with a mass casualty incident . . . thankfully that's not how it played out and it was just the one patient.”

Police on scene issued the driver an indefinite suspension, and a 24 hour prohibition, but not due to alcohol. His drivers license has also been recommended to be reviewed, according to Wrigglesworth.

The stair structure ended up blocking the drive through while there were people in it. The Oliver Fire Department were able to move the metal out of the way so that they could exit the drive through. The rest of the cleanup will be the responsibility of the property owner.

Graham explained that they cordoned off the one end of the stair structure and the tenants will have to use the other end of the property for access for now.

The Times Chronicle reached out to Dairy Queen for comment who confirmed that they are still open for business but declined to comment on the accident.