SOGH forced to close overnight due to staffing issues

Photo: Interior Health The South Okanagan General Hospital normally operates a 24/7 emergency department.

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital (SOGH) was forced to close overnight yesterday due to what Interior Health said was “unexpected limited physician availability”.

Emergency services were unavailable and patients were advised to access care at Penticton Regional Hospital. The service disruption lasted from 6 p.m. Monday, July 24 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 25.

All other inpatient services continued as normal at SOGH.

Interior Health reminded people in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.