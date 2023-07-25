Local cyclist fundraising for childhood cancer research and treatment

Brenda Arychuk, Anarchist Mountain resident and a volunteer with the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Society, is cycling to help the fight against childhood cancer which is the largest cause of death amongst children in this country.

During the month of August Arychuk planned on riding 125 kilometres and raise $1,000 for The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in support of its 8th annual Great Cycle Challenge Canada. But in a recent update in mid-July she had already surpassed her fundraising goal and is adding more kilometres to her challenge and a new donation goal.

“Wow, once again, blew past another goal for $$,” she posted on her Great Cycle Challenge webpage. “Since we have exceeded $1,000 in donations, I will increase goals to ride 150 km and raise donations to $1,200 . . . what I achieved last year. Let's beat it this year! Thanks again. You guys rock,” she said in appreciation for the donations..

Founded in 2016, the Great Cycle Challenge Canada has grown to become one of the biggest cycling events in the country. This year, SickKids Foundation hopes more than 15,000 riders will take part to support treatment and research of kids’ cancer.

In just seven years, over 115,000 riders from all provinces and territories have ridden a total of 20.1 million kilometres, raising more than $39.4 million for research, care and the development of better treatments and cures for childhood cancer.

“Cancer is the largest killer of Canadian children from disease and over 1,400 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer every year,” said Jamie Lamont, Director of Special Events at SickKids Foundation. “Thanks to riders like Brenda, we’re fuelling groundbreaking research to save lives and give kids the brighter future they deserve,” she added.

“This is the second time I have participated in the Great Cycle Challenge,” said Arychuk who previously rode 175 kilometres and raised $2,171.

The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada.

To learn more about her cycle challenge and to make a donation, visit Arychuk's Great Cycle Challenge webpage. To participate in Great Cycle Challenge Canada, visit GreatCycleChallenge.ca.