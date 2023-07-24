Ruth Dennehy pens letter of thanks on anniversary of son's drowning

Photo: Ruth Dennehy Ruth Dennehy urges everyone to use lifejackets while on the water after losing her son to Osoyoos Lake last year.

It’s been one year since Oliver resident Tom Dennehy drowned in Osoyoos Lake and his family has again extended their thanks to people in the South Okanagan, urged boaters to use lifejackets and asked for people to “raise a glass” in his memory.

The 41-year old Dennehy went missing on the evening of July 25 after going to the aid of his distressed dog. After repeated search attempts his body was ultimately recovered on Aug. 3 by RCMP E Division Provincial Underwater Recovery team and members from the Underwater National Recovery Team.

Ruth Dennehy, Tom’s Mum, wrote to the Times Chronicle to express her gratitude for all the support given to her family by locals. These are her words:

“As it will soon be one year since we lost our son, Tom Dennehy, in a drowning accident. We would like to thank you for your sensitive and respectful coverage of the incident in your publication last year.

We would like to thank all the people in Canada and especially Oliver and the Okanagan for all their kindness and support. The outpouring of love and support from those people helped us to get through the last year.

We met a local couple, we never knew their names, in the Firehall Bistro restaurant who kindly paid for our dinner and disappeared before we could thank them.

There were friends who appeared from everywhere to help with the search for Tom’s body and then helped with sorting out Tom’s things and showing us where to go and what to do.

The people at Area27 who arranged a memorial service (second to none!) for Tom and gave us continued support throughout. People came from all over Canada, US, UK and beyond to remember Tom. I won’t name anyone for fear of missing anyone out.

Thanks also to Jason Bayda of RCMP and his colleagues who searched diligently and kept us informed of progress, also to Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue and everyone else who helped look for him. You were all amazing.

Please remind people to have fun this summer but to remember how dangerous the water can be and to wear life jackets if possible.

So if anyone is in his local, The Owl, in Osoyoos, on the 25 July please raise a glass to Tom Dennehy.

Kind regards

Ruth Dennehy, Tom’s Mum (on behalf of all the family)."