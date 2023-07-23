218340
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Two fires listed as burning southwest of Keremeos

Two fires are now burning southwest of Keremeos.

One spot fire sparked on Saturday July 22 near Crater Creek. Identified around 3 p.m., the fire is listed as .009 of a hectare in size.

The second fire is near Gillanders Creek and is around 80 hectares. BC Wildfire Service reports it is monitoring the fire as it was first discovered on July 13.

Both fires are considered to be burning out of control.

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.

