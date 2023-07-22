Man charged for second-degree murder after body found near Oliver vineyard

Photo: Don Urquhart Photos of the arrest and handcuffed a suspect on Wednesday evening

Police say the scene of a raid by uniformed RCMP and emergency response team members on Wednesday evening in Oliver was an arrest taking place after a body was found at a local vineyard.

Cpl. James Grandy said Oliver RCMP were initially called to a vineyard on Ryegrass Road on Wednesday, where they confirmed a 29-year-old man was shot and killed.

The suspect departed the scene before police arrived. Later that day, police said officers found the suspect at his residence, where he was arrested.

The raid took place at a cottage understood to be housing farm workers at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, police instructed local residents to remain in their houses and were heard to be shouting the name "Pedro," followed by instructions to someone on the rear patio to lie down flat and not reenter the house.

Police said Oliver resident Pedro Murillo has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

The British Columbia RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation after the discovery of the body.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was in the area of Ryegrass Road on Wednesday afternoon and saw anything of note, or who has video of the area, to please contact them.

"The investigation is in its preliminary stages, with no identified risk to the public," RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.