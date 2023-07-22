Phantom Creek delivers party of the summer

Offsetting the striking blues and whites of the evening sky, the dusky hillsides in the distance and verdant green vineyards all around, revellers in red celebrated all things wine and food at Phantom Creek Estates’ annual “Soiree en Rouge” on Saturday, July 15.

The red carpet event which first kicked off last year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Phantom Creek Estate vineyard. This year saw 380 guests turning out on a languorous summer’s evening decked out in everything from a subtle splash of red, to full on rouge en totalité.

The stunning winery made for a perfect setting for the ticketed event which according to Phantom Creek, “aims to gather wine lovers and epicureans in an environment where they can share joyful moments and create fond memories together.” The event once again clearly ticked all of those lofty boxes.

The soiree ran from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and drew wine lovers who paid between $175 and $300 depending on the tier, to take part in the event. Also in attendance were seasonal workers who work primarily in the vineyards.

This year, as last, attendees enjoyed live music by the returning Rann Berry Band, raffle prizes, exquisite bites and, of course, sips and swirls from across the breadth of the winery’s portfolio of exceptional wines. Shoes came off as the grass “dance floor” in front of the amphitheatre stage came alive with those eager to groove.

The courtyard, tasting room and amphitheatre hosted the main portion of the event with the second level function room and balcony offering an “elevated” experience while the restaurant was for top-tier ticket holders.

Don Urquhart