Provincial accessibility policy a cinch for Osoyoos

Photo: Christian Wiediger on Unsplash Osoyoos' accessibility plan emphasizes the need for new thinking in construction projects.

The Town of Osoyoos has developed an accessibility plan to guide both new construction projects and repairs on existing buildings for the overall improvement of the town’s accessibility for people with disabilities.

Presented to council and adopted at their July 11 Committee of the Whole meeting, the accessibility plan emphasizes the importance of public feedback and the need to “change the culture” around construction project planning so that accessibility features become commonplace in new builds, not expensive afterthoughts.

Osoyoos has something of a head start compared to some BC municipalities because the town has already been designated an age friendly community and accessibility needs for the elderly and the disabled often tend to overlap.

The Age Friendly and Accessibility Committee (AFAAC) established by town council in 2013 also puts Osoyoos in a good position from which to improve accessibility, not begin the process from the ground up. They have already reviewed the new plan twice and offered their thoughts in a statement included in the final report.

“With the Accessibility Act becoming legislation, we are now in a position to ensure that accessibility challenges are being addressed in a more open and transparent means,” said the AFAAC. “It also conveys a timeline that cannot be delayed or put off at a later time.”

Indeed, another important focus identified in the new plan is the prioritization of projects by size, cost of completion, density of traffic in the area, and severity of risk posed by the issue until its repair in order to streamline the completion of multiple goals without budgetary concerns halting the entire process.

For example, many minor, low cost changes can be made to door handles in public spaces – lowering them, switching to easy-open handles, changing the placement of hooks or grab bars – with minimal disruption of public flow through those spaces while the work is being done.

On the other hand, adding ramps and automatic doors to buildings or resurfacing sidewalks that have been cracked and pitted by weather can be much more expensive, disruptive and time consuming, making it inefficient to wait on such a project to be completed before starting another.

A combination of ongoing quick fixes, detailed civic and financial planning for larger projects will clear a path for their completion before they’re even begun. The addition of accessibility principles in the planning and development processes of all proposed new builds will also streamline the process.

Flexibility and innovation are also identified as being key and to that end, the town stresses that it will communicate with the public and the AFAAC to make sure none of their needs are missed. An annual monitoring report will be supplemented by a a full review and evaluation done every three years from 2023.

“The principle that persons with disabilities be involved in all stages of the design and implementation of the plan has been, and will continue to be fundamental in the development of this plan and its evolution,” said the AFAAC in their statement on the plan.

Currently topping the list of accessibility barriers identified by public surveys are a dearth of accessible parking, ramps alongside staircases, accessible washrooms, paved paths to key areas and accessible seating in the town’s parks, and safe places to cross the street at intersections. The condition of sidewalks is also noted as an area of concern.

Luckily, several improvement projects that will directly address some of these issues have either been started already or are in the works. The dog park, Kinsman Park, and Goodman Park are in line to receive improvements to their pathways, and a second mobi mat will soon allow wheelchair users to reach the waterfront and swim in the ocean at Legion Beach.

The crosswalk from Richter Hotel to the recently completed scent garden is also slated to receive improvements, and the town plans to look into ways to assist people with COPD who have to navigate outdoors when the air quality drops during wildfire season.

The provincial government has warned municipalities that they will face fines of up to $250,000 if they do not complete their accessibility plan by September of this year, but Osoyoos doesn’t appear to have any cause for concern on that front.

Mayor Sue McKortoff had only positive things to say about the plan and emphasized how much the AFAAC has already achieved in and around Osoyoos since 2013, giving particular credit to co-chair Mike Stiles.

“It’s been about ten years we’ve had [AFAAC] going, and I can remember being here when somebody said, “why don’t we have an automatic door opener at the front door [of town hall]?” McKortoff said. “It was just a wake up call, nobody had ever thought of it. I think we’ve come such a long way since then.”