BC's largest health survey will guide future public health initiatives

Photo: Natanael Melchor via Unsplash Interior Health is hoping to reach the level of 120,000 respondents

The province’s ongoing health survey has been given an extension to July 31 in a bid to get the largest sample size possible with Interior Health aiming to reach 120,000 respondents. The results of the survey will inform future public health initiatives across the province.

As BC’s largest population health survey to date, the “Survey on Population Experiences, Action, and Knowledge” (SPEAK), will help shape health programs and services throughout the Interior.

“The SPEAK survey is an important opportunity for people living in our region to have their voice heard around issues such as their social, economic, physical and mental health,” said Interior Health interim Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Martin Lavoie.

“It’s particularly important that we hear more from people with unique needs who are usually under-represented, such as racialized populations, people from rural and remote communities, seniors, and those with children,” Martin continued.

Together with the BC Centre for Disease Control and health authorities across the province, Interior Health launched the third round of SPEAK on April 25.

To date, in BC over 85,000 people have responded with the health authority saying it hopes to have more from underrepresented groups where participation levels are lower, such as:

• First Nations, Métis and Inuit people;

• People from racialized communities; including Chinese, South/Southeast Asian, Black, Latin American, Arab, and more;

• People living in rural areas of BC;

• Men aged 18 to 34;

• People aged 75 and older;

• People with no post-secondary education;

• People with lower household incomes;

• People with children and young adults in their lives.

The survey asks how people living in BC are doing when it comes to their social, economic, physical health, mental health, and overall well-being so that Interior Health “can better support communities across the province”.

Members of the public are also encouraged to share the survey with their families and loved ones and help them participate as needed.

SPEAK is available in 10 different languages and the survey takes around 20 minutes to fill out and can be accessed at bccdc.ca/speaksurvey. The SPEAK survey is funded by the BCCDC Foundation for Public Health.

By responding to the survey people living in B.C. will let their health authority know what resources are needed to improve health and well-being in their community.