Two new water tenders will be coming to the South Okanagan

Photo: File photo Willowbrook Fire Department.

Anarchist Mountain and Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Departments will each be getting a new water tender, as the Regional District awarded the contract to First Truck Freightliner.

The contract was awarded on July 20 in the amount of $293,280. This total will be split evenly for both departments to receive a tender at the cost of $146,640 each.

Funding for new tenders was already approved in the 2023 capital budget with $175,000 set aside for the Anarchist Mountain Fire Service and $250,000 for the Willowbrook Fire Service for the departments to purchase a water tender.

First Truck Freightliner was awarded the contract because they had the lowest bid and met all the requirements.