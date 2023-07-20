The British Swim School is working to raise awareness for national drowning prevention week

Photo: British Swim School graphic

National Drowning Prevention Week extends from July 16-22 and is aimed at raising awareness and highlighting how many preventable drowning incidents happen in Canada.

Over 450 Canadians drown annually in preventable water-related incidents and they are the third leading cause of unintentional death among Canadians under 60 years old.

Water-related fatalities are most likely to occur between May and September, on weekends in natural bodies of water such as lakes (34 per cent) and rivers (29 per cent).

Deaths still occur in man-made settings, but are not as frequent, with bathtubs (12 per cent) and private pools (9 per cent).

Drowning during aquatic activities are the most common, with swimming and wading (26 per cent) and boating (24 per cent).

The highest rates for drowning are among men aged 50-64 years old (25 per cent), seniors 65 and older (22 per cent) and young adults 20-34 (21 per cent).

The British Swim School is the North American leader of “learn to swim” programs offering lessons throughout Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and are highlighting the importance of the issue throughout the week.

The British Swim School has over 30 locations throughout the country and is working towards empowering children and their families to have essential swimming and survival skills to prevent unnecessary drowning incidents among Canadians.

These programs are designed to improve safety at each step along the way of learning how to swim by implementing a survival-first approach. These schools provide an encouraging and safe place for children and adults to learn how to swim.