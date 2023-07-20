One man has been taken into custody after a raid on an Oliver cottage

Photo: Don Urquhart Police approach the cottage with hands on weapons.

A quiet back alley in Oliver was the scene of a raid by uniformed RCMP and Emergency Response Team members on Wednesday evening.

The raid took place at a cottage understood to be housing farm workers at around 9 p.m.

Upon arrival police, they instructed local residents to remain in their houses and were heard to be shouting the name "Pedro" followed by instructions to someone on the rear patio to lie down flat and not reenter the house.

Moments later a man was seen being led out to the alley in handcuffs. Officers then emerged from the house shortly after carrying various items, one of which appeared to be a long gun, but witnesses could not corroborate this. The officers then spent some time bagging items they had removed from the house.

Photo: Don Urquhart A lone male handcuffed suspect (centre) stands in front of the police car.

Police were onsite for nearly two hours and could be seen speaking with other occupants of the cottage. After the two vehicles involved in the arrest left the scene, a vehicle was observed stationed directly in front of the house in the alley overnight.

Early this morning a marked RCMP car was stationed in front of the house in what the officer explained was "site security."

In response to Times Chronicle/Castanet queries the RCMP said: "There is an ongoing investigation and there is no threat to the public." They added that additional information will be made available in the next day or two.

Photo: Don Urquhart An officer can be seen bagging items that were removed from the cottage.

The cottage is well-known amongst local neighbours as the workers, two or three men and one woman, had moved into the dilapidated cottage nearly two months ago and immediately set about renovating it.

This included a concrete patio area in the back and roof overhead, hanging flower baskets amongst other improvements.

One neighbour of the cottage said that the normal "family" type atmosphere in the weekday evenings and weekends had changed slightly about four or five days ago.

She said that she had been awoken on number of occasions by people coming late at night and moving things in and out of the cottage, possibly from a basement.

She added that of those she saw, they appeared to be different individuals than those she believed were actually residing in the cottage.

Times Chronicle/Castanet will update this story as more details come available.