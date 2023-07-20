Angelique Francis Band wows Osoyoos with their blues gig

Photo: Greg Reely 2023 Juno Winner & 2023 Canadian Folk Music Nominee Angelique Francis & her Band played in Osoyoos July 11.

Angelique Francis, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, Juno award winner, and leader of the Angelique Francis Band was recently in Osoyoos performing for an engaged audience, who couldn’t help but be carried away with the talent in front of them.

Last here in 2020, a Tuesday night performance was arranged by the Osoyoos and District Arts Council (ODAC) as they were nearby on their scheduled BC tour.

Francis’ youth belies her talent on vocals, upright bass, harmonica, electric bass, and other instruments. She says she has many different pieces of inspiration for different pieces of her musicality.

She calls herself a blues-based musician, writing and performing songs that are fused with the blues, and the other genres that the blues helped create, such as soul, gospel, jazz, rock and so on.

Citing vocal and instrumental influences, she listed Sunny Boy Williamson for harmonica, Sister Rosetta for guitar, Willie Dixon for upright bass, and Aretha Franklin for piano. She loves Big Mama Thorton, and Koko Taylor for vocals, and many more.

Photo: Greg Reely Angelique Francis live in Osoyoos

At the Osoyoos Community Theatre show, she brought her sisters Kira Francis on trombone and vocals, and Kharincia Francis on baritone sax and vocals, Dave Williamson on electric guitar, and her father Kiran Francis on drums and vocals. The music was a combination of covers and original songs, all executed with talent and showmanship. This family was meant to be on stage.

The Osoyoos date is in the middle of their largest tour since the pandemic, and she is really glad that people are enjoying live music again and said it was a wonderful way to come together after challenging times.

Looking ahead, Francis mused, “it’s so wonderful to see all of these incredible, iconic Canadian festivals coming back bigger than ever. I’m excited to continue to perform around the world and am working on upcoming album projects.”

Asked how it is to tour with her family, she responded with enthusiasm, “here with us on the road, it’s just the band, but oftentimes we also tour with younger sister Kayla Francis, and mother Katina Francis as well. It’s like home is always on the road with us. It’s the way we grew up, jamming and performing. It’s work but it’s fulfilling work. It’s amazing to be able to do what you love with those that you love.”