Osoyoos' Desert Pickleball Club partners to woo new players

Photo: Desert Pickleball Club ickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and has seen courts popping up at an unprecedented rate.

A local business partnership saw a sports club, sports retail store and beach resort come together to promote what is the fastest growing sport in North America - pickleball.

The Desert Pickleball Club in partnership with Sessions Outdoor Sports and Sandy Beach Resort hosted the first “learn to play” event at the newly completed pickleball courts at Sandy Beach. The two-hour session was so popular that the trio decided to host a second earlier this week.

The newbies ranged in age from 16 to 60 and learned the basics of the game along with stretching exercises to help prevent injuries.

“It’s a great game for exercise and pickleball has a wonderful social aspect,” said Desert Pickleball Club’s Steve Boyce. Boyce added “stretching before and after play is the best way to prevent injuries so that is a critical part of learning to play”.

Pickleball has become so popular that the Sandy Beach Resort installed two brand new courts to attract the growing pickleball enthusiast tourists.

During the first session held on July 11, the students were 50 per cent from the hotel with the other 50 per cent being residents from Osoyoos and Anarchist Mountain. Boyce notes that everyone was playing a game by the end of the lesson.

Desert Pickleball Club board member and instructor Donna Butula said: “We really enjoy introducing the game to new players and today’s students really caught on fast”.

Additional learn to play sessions will be held on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. and next Tuesday, July 25 at 8 a.m. Those interested can sign up at Sessions Outdoor Sports or at Sandy Beach Resort.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the partners we do,” said Kurt Bausenhaus pickleball club VP. “Sessions provided paddles and balls at no charge for all the students” added Bausenhaus.

The Desert Pickleball Club has 144 members with over 20 added in the last two months. The club offers a variety of events at the town courts every day from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. There are four different skill levels of play so there is something for everyone.

The club has also just announced that its September tournament is a go. The club will host a ladies doubles on September 8, men's doubles on September 9 and mixed doubles on September 10. The games will be offered at 2.5 / 3.0 / 3.5 / 4.0 and 4.5 levels. The cost will be $30 registration and $10 per event which will be a round robin format.

Anyone wanting to know more about the club, or the game can go to their website at desertpickleballclub.com.