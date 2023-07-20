OCU unveils its new location on OIB land in Oliver

Photo: Russell Zubeck, OIB Multimedia Specialist photo OCU on the OIB - Members of OCU and OIB, including Roaxanne Davyduke (fourth from left) and Chief Clarence Louie (third from right) celebrate the unveiling of the new location for the Osoyoos Credit Union in Oliver, representing a strengthening of the partnership with the OIB.

The local Osoyoos Credit Union celebrated the unveiling of its newest location on Osoyoos Indian Band (OIB) land on Wednesday July 19.

The grand opening of their fourth location kicked off at 11:30 a.m. with a welcome ceremony from the OIB featuring drumming and prayers. Hub George, an OIB elder, Clarence Louie, Chief of the OIB and Roaxanne Davyduke, Chief Operating Officer at OCU all spoke at the event.

"This new branch represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower our members, while also strengthening our partnership with the Osoyoos Indian Band. We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received, and we look forward to serving the financial needs of Oliver residents," commented Davyduke.

The OCU Oliver branch will offer financial services similar to those at the main branch in Osoyoos, such as providing people with their day-to-day business and personal banking services, mortgages and loans, free financial advice, investments and 24/7 ATM services.

Louie commented “banking plays a big part in doing business in our communities and we welcome this new branch located on Osoyoos Indian Band reserve in Oliver.”

In a similar vein, George highlighted in his speech that this step towards bringing the credit union onto OIB land can help everyone prosper.

The event featured a barbecue and a meet and greet opportunity with the OCU staff including the two commercial account managers that will be working at the location.

The new branch will be locally owned and operated and is located on OIB land at the former OIB band office, next to the Petro Canada station on McKinney Road.

OCU’s other branches are in Osoyoos, Rock Creek, and Keremeos.

The Oliver OCU will be open Wednesday’s and Friday’s from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.