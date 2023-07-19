218590
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Highway 3 east of Osoyoos reopens after crash

Hwy 3 reopens after crash

UPDATE 8 p.m.

The crash has now been cleared and the highway is open, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 5:10 p.m.

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 east of Osoyoos.

DriveBC reports the crash is between Nine Mile Place Road and Wagon Wheel Road, around 22 kilometres outside of Osoyoos.

The estimated time of reopening is 10 p.m.

DriveBC reports its next update time will be 6 p.m.

Castanet/Times-Chronicle reporters were unable to get close to the scene, but report long lineups of cars and emergency vehicles on site.

