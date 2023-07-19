Building permits down, committee members up, Mayor praises

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff thanked volunteers for another successful Cherry Fiesta event.

Osoyoos town council finalized their appointments to two of their municipal committees during an in-camera session in March of this year, the details of which were shared at their July 11 regular meeting.

The Age Friendly and Accessibility Committee (AFAAC) appointed co-chair Mike Stiles, Linda Forrester, Sue Terada, Sally Lindley Jones, and Jasmine Calista. They join councillor Jim King and town staff representative Gerald Davis, Osoyoos’s director of community services.

Three appointments were also made to the Community Services Advisory Committee: Justin Fortin, Kayla Neville, and Rod Trites.

Building permit values for June 2023 were down approximately $8 million from last year according to a report presented at the July 11 meeting. June saw permits approved for a new single-family dwelling, two private swimming pools, an accessibility ramp for School District 53, and a park model siting for Remark Park.

According to planning and development director Gina McKay, the drop off from last year can likely be chalked up to multiple development projects started in June 2022, including two condos on Lakeshore Drive and the 54-unit townhome development at Peanut Lake, which inflated the month’s permit values to over $15 million. McKay expects numbers to even out by the end of the year.

Councillor Myers Bennett spoke up for the health and wellness of his fellow council members at the meeting when he moved to amend the town’s policies regarding free use of the workout facilities at Sonora Community Centre for town staff.

Health and Wellness Policy HR-012 states that all Town employees and Firefighters can use the weight room and take part in drop-in sports at the Sonora Community Centre free of charge. The Mayor and council, as well as immediate family members, were initially included in the policy but removed in a 2012 amendment.

Bennett brought the motion forward for the simple reason that, in his view, the health and wellness of council are also important and deserve to be enshrined in a policy dedicated to the well-being of town staff.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Rod Risling, the change was made as “a conscious decision” at the time but administration are now content to revert the policy’s wording and restore council’s right to free use of the facilities. Council supported the change with a unanimous vote of approval.

Mayor Sue McKortoff had high praise for several recent events put on in and around Osoyoos, including the Cherry Fiesta parade, high school graduation, and Okanagan Nation Alliance (ONA) Pow-Wow Between the Lakes, in her report to council.

“I just want to say thank you to council for coming in the parade… and I want to thank all the volunteers who do an amazing job,” she said. “Everyone in town volunteers and the festival society does an amazing job of organizing that. We want to thank everybody for participating and for getting involved.”

McKortoff also attended the recent Osoyoos Secondary School graduation and noted that, while the 36-student graduating class was unusually small, grants and awards in excess of $70,000 were handed out on behalf of various community members and organizations.

Finally, she called it a “real honour” to have been invited to man the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) booth at Pow-Wow Between the Lakes, a task which unexpectedly included dancing with other members of the grand parade.