Oliver seeking funding to implement accessibility and age-friendly projects.

Photo: Micheile Henderson photo on Unsplash An application for Grant funding has been sent to gather funding to continue to address two primary themes in the town: emergency preparedness and mental health support for older adults.

Oliver’s Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee is seeking up to $15,000 to continue to implement the town’s Age Friendly Action Plan.

The committee agreed to apply for BC Healthy Communities grant funding to secure up to $15,000 to continue to work on the town’s accessibility and age friendliness.

If secured, the funds would be used to host a number of emergency preparedness workshops in partnership with the Oliver Seniors Centre. The money would go towards purchasing coffee, refreshments, and the development and printing of resources for attendees.

Adam Goodwin, Oliver’s Emergency Program Coordinator and Bob Graham, Oliver Fire Chief, already hosted an emergency preparedness workshop in June, and the intention is to continue to hold these because of its success.

The funding would also go towards putting on a few health events in partnership with the seniors centre in 2024. Grant funding would go towards bringing in a speaker to speak on issues pertaining to mental health in older adults.

While preparing and gathering information for this grant application, meetings were held with town staff, the board at the Seniors Centre, and older adults in the community. Goodwin noted that eight members of the public provided ideas and priorities to focus on.

Through these community discussions, two primary themes emerged that aligned with the Oliver Age friendly Action Plan.

The first was to focus on additional education, preparedness activities, and workshops related to emergencies such as flooding, heat and wildfires.

The second theme that arose was support for the mental health and well being of older adults.

The timing of the deadline for this application forced this report to be in front of council for approval on July 10, before the terms were solidified by the new Accessibility and Age Friendly Committee on July 13. Typically the process would be reversed.