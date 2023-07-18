Cannabis shop in Oliver subject of failed attempt at break-in

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Boarded up window on the side of BC Cannabis in Oliver

A cannabis shop in Oliver was the target of an attempted break-in this past weekend.

Oliver RCMP received word Saturday morning around 9:45 a.m. from an employee of the BC Cannabis Store located by 225- 5717 Main St. in Oliver of an attempted break-in that occurred the previous night.

The culprits smashed a window on the north side of the building, and continued to cut away drywall with a knife. However they were unable to get through the plywood inner wall and gain access to the building.

There is video that was captured inside the store, but the alarm never sounded as they failed to gain entry.

Oliver RCMP confirm that the report remains under investigation.