Search and rescue teams up with Alzheimer society to reduce risk

Photo: Shraga Kopstein on Unsplash Search and rescues of people with dementia has been growing.

A unique partnership has been struck between the Alzheimer Society of BC (ASBC) and the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA) to help reduce the risk of people living with dementia becoming lost or disoriented and requiring rescue.

Search and rescue groups in BC now average about 40 searches per year involving people living with dementia and the occurrence of dementia in British Columbians is predicted to increase by more than 200 per cent over the next 30 years.

“Searching for people living with dementia can be extremely difficult,” noted Dwight Yochim, CEO, BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA). “Such searches are often in an urban environment with multiple avenues of travel including walking and public transit.

“These searches often take hours or days and, as time goes on, the risk of a positive outcome diminishes. Some are never found,” Yochim added.

In many areas of BC urban areas interface over a very short distance with more rugged terrain.

Through this new partnership, the two will:

Provide training to Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) members on how best to communicate with people living with dementia;

When found, refer people along with their family and friends to the Society for information and resources, and to reduce the risk of losing their way in the future;

Provide webinars to educate the general public on signs and symptoms of dementia and how to reduce the risk of a person living with dementia losing their way;

Share data related to dementia between the two organizations;

Continue discussions on further collaboration to advance the shared goal of creating dementia-friendly communities.

“No one thing will prevent a person living with dementia from becoming disoriented,” said Jennifer Lyle, CEO, Alzheimer Society of BC.

“We need to work together as a community, with an informed public and partnerships like these, to develop multiple strategies to reduce the risk. The Alzheimer Society of BC is always here to help people living with dementia and their families explore practical ways to stay safe in their communities.”

Travelling with dementia

With summer being a popular time to travel for Okanagan-Similkameen residents, the ASBC is offering a free webinar offering insights on navigating travel with dementia.

“Living with dementia does not mean there are no more opportunities to travel; it requires proactive planning to ensure a safe and enjoyable travel experience,” the society emphasized.

Through the one-hour webinar, viewers can learn what to expect when it comes to challenges and safety concerns while travelling.

“When people living with dementia are travelling, being in an unfamiliar environment and away from their normal routine can lead to greater disorientation, agitation or distress,” says Amelia Gillies, Support and Education Coordinator at the Alzheimer Society of BC.

“Travelling is possible for many people who are living with the disease, it just requires thoughtful planning and setting realistic expectations for the trip.”

There are a few things to consider while planning:

Travelling in the early stages of dementia is usually easier;

Maintain a familiar routine as much as possible;

Minimize external stimuli that could create confusion or distress;

Plan for a possible temporary worsening of symptoms and ways to respond;

Prepare a contingency plan in case something happens to the care partner, or the trip needs to be cut short.

The one-hour session takes place on Wednesday, July 26 from 2-3 p.m. (PT). Register for the upcoming travelling with Dementia webinar at: alzbc.org/travel.