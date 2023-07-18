Proposed Osoyoos subdivision stalled until land transfer takes place

Photo: RDOS The size of the subject property in orange, the purple shaded area is the proposed conservation area, and the blue representing SILT area.

A proposed six-lot subdivision can not go ahead until a 5.6 hectare lot is transferred to the Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) to be made a conservation area.

On July 6 the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) had third reading for a proposed six-lot subdivision to be built at 1750 Highway 3 outside of Osoyoos.

The total property size is around 12.5 ha, and there were concerns with developing the lot into a six-lot subdivision. Concerns arose such as increasing density outside of a growth area and within an environmentally sensitive area.

The residential lots would also “deviate from the established character of the properties in the immediate vicinity, which consists primarily of large, rural parcels,” the report notes.

Photo: RDOS A map showing where the property is in relation to Osoyoos.

The development would also allegedly negatively impact the visual character of the area, and the development of these buildings on a property with steep slopes was deemed by a geotechnical engineer as a “‘moderate’ hazard” and will likely require further variances.

The RDOS decided on April 6 to require a covenant to be registered for a 5.6 hectare section of the lot which would then be donated to the Southern Interior Land Trust (SILT) for a conservation area.

This would have to happen prior to adoption and it stipulated that no building permit can be issued until the lot has been donated to SILT.

An adjacent parcel of land on the east side was recently acquired by SILT for conservation purposes.

A public hearing was held on June 20 at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos, and was attended by one of the property owners and six members of the public.

During the public hearing two members of the public expressed concerns regarding water resourcing and increased density with regard to the properties.

In the report to the RDOS it notes that the applicant states there are five natural benches throughout the property that are suitable for the development and the proposed site plan took into consideration the existing environmental values to avoid sensitive areas.

The RDOS understands that currently the property is being developed for a single detached dwelling and driveway.