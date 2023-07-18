Town of Oliver seeks to remove unnecessary development approval delays

Photo: Town of Oliver This map shows that the majority of the Town of Oliver is within 800m of Hwy 97 and therefore requires ministry approval on nearly all zoning bylaw amendments.

The Town of Oliver is looking to expedite processing of zoning applications by up to three weeks by reducing unnecessary Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure delays.

Under Section 52 of the Transportation Act, the Town of Oliver is required to seek the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure's approval on any zoning bylaws that are within 800 metres of an intersection to Highway 97.

Since the majority of town is within this proximity to the highway it means that ministry approval is required for nearly every zoning amendment bylaw and results in increasing the processing time by around three weeks.

Randy Houle, Director of Development Services for Oliver explained that since the adoption of zoning amendment bylaw 1380 in 2018, 31 bylaws have either been submitted to the Town of Oliver or initiated by council.

Of these 31 bylaws, 30 were on affected lands within 800m of the highway and therefore required ministry approval.

Of the 30 that required approval, 29 were granted preliminary approval. The only outlier was the ministry providing a preliminary one year approval for the new Dairy Queen in town which had to close off an existing driveway access to the highway.

The ministry’s main concern is to ensure nothing will significantly impact the safety and access to the highway.

Houle noted to council that he was approached by the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen to enter into an agreement regarding this Section 52 agreement to speed up development approvals.

“This means three weeks of processing time is added to zoning amendment bylaws due to the need to obtain ministerial approval after third reading and prior to adoption,” Houle explained when it is basically a “rubber stamp” of approval.

Under the draft agreement, which council approved requesting the Ministry to enter into, if the minister or their delegate does not respond to a bylaw referral, or responds with a claim that preliminary approval is granted, then the proposed bylaw will be deemed to be in compliance and can be adopted without any further delay.

The report notes that “staff consider this move to be a significant step towards expediting development approvals.”

Once the ministry makes their decision then the final agreement will be brought back for council approval.