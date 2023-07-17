Oliver Thrift Store gets a boost from Penticton Stamp Club

Photo: Contributed (Left to right) Sandy Jones (SOHCA), Carole Kraft (SOHCA), Nigel Skermer (Penticton & District Stamp Club), Donna McLeod (SOHCA), Harv Baessler (Penticton & District Stamp Club), Jennifer Calhoun (SOHCA), Sally Ginter (South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation).

The Penticton and District Stamp Club has once again put their stamp of approval on supporting the South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary (SOHCA).

The club recently donated another $5,505.94 to the Auxiliary members to help support the construction of the new addition to the Oliver Thrift Store located at 5928 Kootenay Street.

The thrift store will receive a 299 sqm. addition to the existing building. This will offer more retail and storage space.

To date, the Stamp Club has given over $20,000 to this group of volunteers who dedicate their time to raise funds to support quality healthcare in the South Okanagan Similkameen Region.

The Auxiliary is always on the lookout for volunteers to donate four hours a week. Interested individuals can contact the store at 250-498-3936 or email [email protected]