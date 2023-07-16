The Town of Oliver decides on list for land inventory

Photo: File photo. Empty lot in Oliver that the Dairy Queen was eventually built on.

Ten properties have been approved by Oliver council to be sent as a list to the BC Ministry of Housing for the purpose of identifying potential housing sites.

This voluntary list will be sent to the Ministry of Housing through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) providing an inventory of municipally owned land that could potentially be used down the road to create additional housing.

The list has no obligations and is intended to “get a sense of public land available for housing and understand which municipalities might be interested in partnerships down the road,” the report explains.

The following properties were identified by the town:

6219, 6225, 6231 Main Street : These three lots are on Main Street adjacent to the Oliver Garden Restaurant. These lots have been the subject of a previous proposal to BC Housing for a mixed-use Town Hall affordable housing project.

: These three lots are on Main Street adjacent to the Oliver Garden Restaurant. These lots have been the subject of a previous proposal to BC Housing for a mixed-use Town Hall affordable housing project. 6359 Station Street : This is the property north of the Coast Hotel and where the previously discussed plaza was to be constructed.

: This is the property north of the Coast Hotel and where the previously discussed plaza was to be constructed. 6431 Station Street : This is the property with the Visitor Centre building. This building only covers a small portion of the lot.

: This is the property with the Visitor Centre building. This building only covers a small portion of the lot. Closed road lot behind the Legion : This property is adjacent to the Visitor Centre and is currently undeveloped.

: This property is adjacent to the Visitor Centre and is currently undeveloped. Lot behind the Food Bank : This property currently does not have road access, however it is fairly flat land in a prime location. A road will need to be constructed along the south portion of the property in the future.

: This property currently does not have road access, however it is fairly flat land in a prime location. A road will need to be constructed along the south portion of the property in the future. 6057, 6063 & 6069 Station Street: These are the three lots to the north of the food bank where a future road may be constructed to connect Sawmill Road to Station Street.

The three lots to the north of the Food Bank on Station Street generated the most discussion among the town council. They debated and decided that they should be included.

All the council members agreed that this location needs a larger discussion and was not the topic of this particular motion.

Part of the future plan for the area is for a future road and intersection to be built across these lots north of the Food Bank. But, since council still has yet to have the larger discussion about the entire plan, there was no harm in putting them on the list.

Councillor Petra Veintimilla noted that they may want to revisit these plans in the future to see if they are still the best option going forward.