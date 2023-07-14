South Okanagan feeling the impact of drought and water restrictions

Photo: Okanagan Basin Water Bard graphic June 30 graphic depicting the forecast probability of temperatures revealing a lot of orange and red across the country.

The story of this year's drought and water shortages continues as the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OWBW) has now declared level 3 drought in the valley and the pressures are being felt in the South Okanagan.

The lack of precipitation, declining streamflows, rising water temperatures, and above normal temperatures this summer are the main reasons the Okanagan has now moved to drought level 3.

In Oliver and Osoyoos current water restrictions for both towns are at stage 2. These water restrictions are set using different metrics than just drought conditions, such as consumer demand, infrastructure capacity, and local water supply conditions.

This increase in drought level also comes on the heels of Osoyoos putting residents on notice that they are ramping up bylaw enforcement around the water restrictions in effect as the situation is worsening.

Drought conditions in the province are ranked from 0-5 and level 3 is a sign of ‘severe’ drought conditions where adverse impacts to socio-economic or ecosystem values are possible.

Most of BC at the current time is in either level 3 (severely dry) or level four (extremely dry). Currently 10 water basins are at stage 3, 18 are at stage 4 drought conditions, and four at stage 5, the highest rating representing adverse impacts being almost certain.

In the Okanagan, the water board explains that record setting warm temperatures earlier this spring resulted in an early freshet. This became compounded with lower than average precipitation resulting in the current severe drought conditions.

Photo: BC Drought Information Portal BC's current drought situation as of July 11.

“Everyone is responsible to do their part to conserve water and reduce the risk of negatively affecting the environment and other water users,” the board says.

“People and businesses in affected areas should reduce water use wherever possible and observe all watering restrictions from their water purveyor,” the report continues to advise.

Reprieve does not appear to be directly on the horizon as the long term forecast is calling for above normal temperatures and precipitation is difficult to forecast but no trends are showing up for the Okanagan at this time the water board notes.

