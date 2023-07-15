The South Okanagan ‘Unbroken Together’ initiative receives support

Photo: Penelope Johnson photo (Left to right) Bernice Myllyniemi (OCAC board member), Anya Vido, Lori Vrebosch, Jackie Sanchez, and Louie Baptiste of We Will Recover, and Bertie Barens (OCAC Vice President).

The Oliver Community Arts Council recently presented a cheque for $3,900 to the We Will Recover Society for their “Unbroken Together” wellness initiative.

The initiative saw hundreds of students from South Okanagan Secondary School, Oliver Elementary, Tuc-el-Nuit, and Sen’Pok’Chin take part in painting a 7-metre tipi. Students covered the canvas in their orange handprints in solidarity with the movement for recovery and reconciliation.

The initiative culminated in the tipi being raised on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21) in Osoyoos.

The donation, handed out at Music in the Park July 6, covers all art expenses that were required for the initiative to decorate the tipi in the spirit of resilience and Indigenous culture.

Roberta “Bertie” Barens, Vice President of the Oliver Community Arts Council said that “we feel privileged and honoured to be able to support that whole project.”

This donation is part of a larger push from the organization to support local indigenous artists and develop relationships with the indigenous arts community, Barens explained.

“This falls right into the kind of mandate that we have . . . If this is not art and culturally focused, I don't know what projects we could find,” Barens said.

She further explained that the tipi is an incredible piece of art on its own. She was there for the ceremony and was very honored to be inside the tipi for part of the blessing and receiving a blessing and face painting herself from the elder there”.

“It is amazing. Absolutely amazing, the energy inside that place is unbelievable. It's very spiritually connected.”

The arts council has some projects on the horizon to continue to foster this arts relationship in the community. Barens said “at the moment, we are in discussions with a couple of artists on the reservation, and looking to hopefully set up some art classes at our studio facility in Oliver.”

Now that the tipi project is complete, it will be on display at numerous events and venues throughout the South Okanagan during this summer, and will serve practical functions going forward such as educating people and serving as a warming centre in the cold months.

We Will Recover is a local Oliver-based, Indigenous-led non-profit society. They provide a range of peer support groups, programs, and services to individuals and families in the community impacted by mental health, substance use and related harms and deaths.

