Official opening of new facilities including accessible washroom at Osoyoos' Legion Beach

Photo: Don Urquhart Legion Beach rejuvenated - (centre of photo, left to right) Jared Brounstein, Director Operational Services, Mayor Sue McKortoff, and Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and local MLA.

Legion Beach’s new accessible washroom facility and other improvements officially opened on Wednesday after nearly two years in the making.

Mayor Sue McKortoff noted that the project was the result of a grant application for improvements to the Legion Beach area which was ultimately successful with Osoyoos being awarded $700,000 back in spring 2021.

The grant came from the province’s Tourism Dependent Communities Grant Program.

“The town of Osoyoos not only built a new accessible washroom facility with four washrooms, two change rooms, showers and a place to get potable water, but a multi-use trail connected to the Jack Shaw Splash Park and Gardens Park along with lighting, park furniture, and landscaping,” McKortoff said.

She noted the park has been well used already this summer.

Photo: Don Urquhart Celebrating the opening of the washroom facility and other improvements.

On hand for the official opening was Roly Russell, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Development and local MLA for Boundary-Similkameen. Russell was also representing Lana Popham, Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport who could not be at the event.

Russell noted the project was an example of partnership between the two levels of government.

“My understanding of how this played out is that there was an initial iteration, and then there was some back-and-forth between the town and the province to make sure that the project ended up being something that worked well for the community and worked well for delivering the kind of value that we want to see on the ground,” he said.

“I think we see an investment in a community that helps improve quality of life of people that live here and people that visit here. At the end of the day that’s probably all of our goals at the heart of it in someway or another,” Russell added.

He also expressed his belief that towns are the closest level of coordination between governments and people on the ground, and that municipal governments are “not at the bottom of the food chain of governments. I think it’s very good framing for projects like this,” he added.

McKortoff expressed her thanks to the provincial government, fellow councillors who were all in attendance, town CAO Rod Risling, Operational Services staff and the department’s Director Jared Brounstein for making it happen.

The project experienced some hiccups along the way with the original scope of the project reviewed and ultimately rejected by council in April of 2021 due to what was seen as an exorbitant cost.

The original plan aimed at undertaking a significant road and waterfront upgrade at Legion Beach.

After rejecting the first proposal, Council asked staff to review the possibility of significantly changing the scope of the project with the province.

The idea was to use some of the funds to make some improvements to the Legion Beach area which was what was officially opened on Wednesday.