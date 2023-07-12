Stage 2 water restrictions declared in Oliver

Photo: Pixabay

Stage 2 water restrictions are now in effect as of July 12 in Oliver.

Oliver has followed suit joining most of the Okanagan Valley in declaring stage 2 water restrictions.

Decreased water levels in the provincial groundwater observational network and increased temperatures throughout the summer have come together to put pressure on the water supply and the town notes it is vital to increase water conservation at this time.

Any property that has water flowing through a meter or domestic groundwater for irrigating must restrict their water usage to two days a week and within certain hours.

If your property has an odd numbered address watering may take place for only 2 hours on Wednesday and Saturday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

If your property has an even numbered address watering may take place for only two hours on Tuesday and Friday between the hours of 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.

For micro-irrigation and drip irrigation systems, they can run one additional day per week.

Due to their increased efficiency, odd numbered addresses can run these systems Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Even numbered addresses can run these efficient systems Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

If you have plants that produce food, anyone can water as needed and hand watering is permitted on all days.

Properties that are using canal water from a separate irrigation service for farming practices are not impacted by this declaration at this time.

More information on restrictions, watering tips and drought information can be found at oliver.ca/town-services/water or at obwb.ca.