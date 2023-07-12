Search and rescue groups receive annual funding

Photo: North Shore Rescue A Talon rescue helicopter from North Shore Rescue assissted Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue to locate a lost skier on Mount Baldy in January 2023.

Oliver-Osoyoos Search and Rescue (OOSAR) has received its share of $6 million annual funding for its vital life-saving work in the backcountry.

A total of 78 Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) groups and their volunteers in BC provide assistance to those who need help primarily in the backcountry. In so doing they provide critical support to various agencies, such as police, and BC Emergency Health Services.

This is the second year of this annual funding agreement between the Province and the BC Search and Rescue Association (BCSARA), which is the only agreement of its kind in Canada.

Prior to this agreement, the Province provided more than $33 million in grants to BCSARA over six years.

The amount of funding which each GSAR group gets depends on a number of factors such as how many call-outs they get each year, the team’s qualifications, etc. In the case of OOSAR, Kyle Fossett, Secretary Treasurer and Ground Search Team Lead says they receive about $35,000.

This represents about 40 per cent of their budget, “which is definitely a help,” he notes.

“It’ll definitely help us with our recognized capabilities which include K-9 member with another on the way, our swift water team, our rope rescue, our regular GSAR, so it’ll definitely help,” he said.

In general, the money supports the purchase of life-saving rescue equipment, essential training, protective equipment for volunteers and administration costs, such as insurance.

It also helps support the outdoor education program AdventureSmart and also mental-health supports for volunteers

“The sustainable funding provided by the Province is vital for GSAR groups across BC,” said Chris Mushumanski, president, BCSARA.

“It funds important equipment, our programs, and supports the volunteers after tough calls with our critical incident stress-management team. We appreciate this important investment in public safety as the busy season for searches, rescues and delivering evacuation notices is well underway,” Mushumanski said.

This annual funding is in addition to incident-related funding the province provides each year to cover operational search-and-rescue costs associated with rescues and training deployments, which amounted to $7.85 million in 2021-2022.

“We are blessed with spectacular outdoor spaces and natural beauty in British Columbia, and a lot of us love spending time out exploring and playing in the backcountry. Of course, people can always get into trouble in the backcountry” says Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“Search and Rescue teams across the area do so much to keep us safe and are so important when we need to call upon them; this funding will help them continue their critical work helping people when they need it.”

“BC’s search and rescue groups are made up of hard-working and dedicated volunteers who provide critical services to people in BC,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness.

“We’re proud to support search and rescue groups, including those helping with on-the-ground wildfire evacuations, by continuing to provide sustainable funding through this first-of-its-kind agreement.”

GSAR support is requested through the province by over half a dozen agencies more than 1,500 times per year. More than 3,000 GSAR volunteers are registered with the province.

As for the rest of the summer Fossett gives this advice: “Everyone’s realized that it’s definitely been hotter out there, hotter and dryer. Don’t push yourself, take extra water with you and if you feel like you’re getting hot and tired, turn around and come on back.

He also advises leaving a trip plan if you’re going for a hike, mountain biking or any other backcountry activity. If you’re an hour late then he advises calling 911 and “hopefully we get activated, we’d much rather get to the hall and find out that you’re just delayed rather than us being delayed in getting out there in case you’re seriously hurt.”