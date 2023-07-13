New townhouses in Oliver a win or missed opportunity?

Photo: Town of Oliver Artist's rendering of the proposed duplexes to be built at 591 Church Avenue & 586 School Avenue in Oliver.

Eight more townhouse units received approval by Oliver town council, marking a win for some councillors, and a missed opportunity to take a stand for others.

On July 10, Oliver town council passed a zoning amendment to pave the way for two four-unit duplexes to be built at 591 Church Avenue and 586 School Avenue.

The passing of this rezoning was not unanimous, as Mayor Martin Johansen made an impassioned plea to his fellow councillors to take a stand against this proposal as it “is not solving anything for anybody that really needs housing in the Town of Oliver.”

Johansen addressed the council, “we continue to do these, we have 60 of these in the Town of Oliver right now and we are just going to push eight more through. Somebody at some point has to stand up and say enough is enough.”

Johansen asked “who are we building this for? Who is going to be able to afford these? The people we need to get housing for are not going to be able to afford these places.”

He continued to say, “I know the answer, it’s not for young families or young adults, it’s for well established people in town.”

Johansen did not receive any support in his position. Councillor Aimee Grice explained that she understood where he was coming from, but “any addition to our housing stock is welcomed because it does create some vacancies in the community to alleviate some of the pressure.”

Grice continued to say that this proposal is not an affordable housing project and that council will have other opportunities to do that.

Councillor Terry Schafer agreed with Grice, responding to Johansen that “in tandem with the rest of the business that goes on in the community, we as a council are actively looking at ways we can partner with M’akola, or other agencies to use some of our land to realistically build some affordable housing.” Concluding that this is not the project for that fight.

“It may not be the hill to die on, but the hill is getting pretty steep. If we continue to just approve one development like this, after another, after another, when do we start to do something about it instead of just talking about it,” Johansen asked.

Councillor David Mattes on the other hand thought this was a victory for requiring developers to invest in improvements in the town, which he has been pushing for for months now.

“I think it is important for council to realize if we are not building affordable housing in a truly affordable way that it is important for us to get an opportunity to extract as much as we can from the developer to improve our town, and that goes right back to asking for this retaining wall.”

Part of the rezoning for this infill project was a condition placed by the town that the developer build the retaining wall on the corner of the 591 Church Avenue property. Randy Houle, Director of Development Services explained this comes at a cost of $230,000.

There is a no build covenant on the property until the retaining wall is built. Additionally, $80,000 in improvements to the frontage of the properties on Okanagan Street is required, for example improving where the property meets the road to allow for on street parking stalls.

Mattes continued to explain “it’s improving the town and yes it’s at the expense of high end housing and maybe we don’t get those improvements when we put in lower end housing so to speak . . . So I am really glad it came back to council and we are getting a wider street, we are getting parking there, that could have easily been overlooked if we just approved the way it came to us in the first place.”

A public hearing for this proposed development will be held on July 31 before it goes back to council for third reading.